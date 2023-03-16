Medical ceramics market size to grow by USD 5,280.32 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rise in the geriatric population|Impact of US Bank Failures 2023 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical ceramics market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,280.32 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increase in geriatric population. Globally, the life expectancy of individuals has increased considerably. This can be attributed to improved healthcare standards and the availability of advanced treatment options. For instance, in the US, the population of individuals aged 60 years and above has increased to 16.5 in 2020 from 12% in 1950. This number is expected to reach 32% by 2050. This is consequently increasing the prevalence of age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, osteonecrosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. All these factors are fueling the growth of the market in focus. Take action now and gain valuable insights into the impact of the US crisis with our comprehensive analysis report - Talk to us

Global Medical Ceramics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (orthopedic, implantable devices, dental, surgical and diagnostic, and others), type (bio-inert ceramics, bio-active ceramics, bio-resorbable ceramics, and piezo-ceramics), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market will witness significant growth in the orthopedic segment during the forecast period. The segment includes joint replacement devices, including knee, hip, wrist, finger, ankle, and shoulder implants. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of individuals with arthritis and osteoporosis. In addition, the increasing popularity of ceramic hip replacement among orthopedic surgeons and patients is fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical ceramics market.

APAC will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by various factors, including the expansion of the geriatric population and the rising number of edentulous people. Other factors supporting the regional market growth include rising awareness about oral health and joint problems and increasing partnerships between vendors and distributors.

Global Medical Ceramics Market – Vendor Analysis

The global medical ceramics market is highly fragmented, with numerous vendors at the global, regional, and local levels. As the market is highly dynamic and competitive, vendors differentiate through value-added services and pricing. Intense competition and declining profit margins constitute significant risk factors for vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

CAM Bioceramics BV - The company offers medical ceramics such as Zirconia and Mixed Oxides ceramics.

The company offers medical ceramics such as Zirconia and Mixed Oxides ceramics. CoorsTek Inc. - The company offers medical ceramics through its subsidiary Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories.

- The company offers medical ceramics through its subsidiary Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics and Refractories. Elan Technology Inc. - The company offers medical ceramics such as Permallon orthopaedic ceramics.

- The company offers medical ceramics such as Permallon orthopaedic ceramics. Ferro Corp. - The company offers medical ceramics used in medical implants, medical sensors, artificial hip, and knee joints.

Global Medical Ceramics Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for ceramic coating is identified as the key trend in the market.

Ceramic coatings provide enhanced hardness, and abrasion resistance coated components.

Hence, medical device manufacturers are using ceramic coatings during the production of medical components and devices, such as orthopedic and spinal implants.

The use of ceramics in the medical industry is leading to the development of new ceramic coating techniques, such as lithium coating among medical device manufacturers.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of medical ceramics is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

Manufacturing and fabrication costs associated with the medical ceramic substrate are higher than substitutes such as titanium alloys.

The high cost of medical ceramics limits its reach to a larger proportion of the global population.

Also, the high price of raw materials and the high manufacturing cost decrease the profit margins for medical device manufacturers.

These factors reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this medical ceramics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical ceramics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical ceramics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical ceramics market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical ceramics market vendors

The medical plastics market size is expected to increase to USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.07%. The market is segmented by automated production system (medical components, mobility aids, medical device packaging, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The advanced ceramics market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 498.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. The market is segmented by material (alumina ceramics, zirconia, aluminum titanate ceramic, silicon carbide ceramic, and others) and geography ( Germany , Italy , UK, France , and Rest of Europe ).

Medical Ceramics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5280.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Admatec BV, BCE Special Ceramics GmbH, CAM Bioceramics BV, CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., Elan Technology Inc., Ferro Corp., Institut Straumann AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Kyocera Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Piezo Kinetics Inc., QSIL SE, Rauschert GmbH, Tayca Corp., Washington Mills Electro Minerals Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and 3M Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

