Medical Ceramics Market worth $12.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Ceramics Market By Material (Zirconia, Alumina, Hydroxyapatite, Glass, Bioresorbable, Bioinert, Bioactive, Piezoceramics), Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Diagnostic, Surgical Implants, Dermal Fillers) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Ceramics Market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the global market can be attributed to factors such as increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices drive the growth of the medical ceramics market. The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies and increasing research activities in medical ceramics for nanotechnology and electronic device applications are likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. However, factors such as stringent clinical & regulatory processes and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US are expected to restrain this markets growth. Moreover, issues related to reparability & recycling processes and the shortage of skilled surgeons & dental professionals are major challenges adversely impacting this markets growth. The growth of the market is also expected to slow temporarily during the forecast period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the bioinert ceramics market, by type, in 2019

Based on type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride). In 2019, the zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioinert ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the rising demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations, the launch of new & advanced products, and growing research activities to develop novel products.

The hydroxyapatite segment accounted for the largest share of the bioactive ceramics market, by type, in 2019

Based on type, the global bioactive ceramics market is segmented into hydroxyapatite and glass ceramics. In 2019, the hydroxyapatite segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioactive ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Hydroxyapatite has high biocompatibility, bioactivity, and osteoconductivity; making it suitable for a wide range of applications, such as a bone void filler for the orthopedic, spine, maxillofacial, and dental surgery; restoration of periodontal defects; orthopedic and dental implant coating; bone-tissue engineering; and gene delivery. Due to its bioactivity, hydroxyapatite is an alternative to allogenic & xenogeneic bone grafts, resulting in shorter healing times. Additionally, it is used as an injectable cement or coating on titanium & titanium alloy implants to reduce the implant rejection rate.

Dental applications segment is anticipated to hold major share of the global medical ceramics market in terms of application

Based on application, the global market is broadly segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications (cancer, dialysis, drug delivery systems, and gene therapy). The dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ceramics market in 2019. This segments large share can be attributed to the increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.

North America to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period

The medical ceramics market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the aging population, increasing number of heart diseases, growing demand for plastic surgeries, technological advancements, and the growing number of trained professionals in the region.

The major players operating in the medical ceramics market are are CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Tosoh (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M (US), Royal DSM (DSM) (Netherlands), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), H.C. Stark GmbH (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Ferro Corporation (Japan), APC International (US), TRS Technologies (US), QSIL Ceramics (Germany), Washington Mills (US), CAM Bioceramics (The Netherlands), CaP Biomaterials (US), Admatec (The Netherlands), and BCE Special Ceramics (Germany).

