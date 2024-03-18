Medical Composite Materials Market size to increase by USD 642.44 million between 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Avient Corp. and more among key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Composite Materials Market size is expected to grow by USD 642.44 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the medical composite materials market including 3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Avient Corp., Coltene Whaledent AG, Composiflex, CoorsTek Inc., Den Mat Holdings LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, icotec AG, Kaman Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kulzer GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Polygon Co., SGL Carbon SE, Shofu Inc., Tokuyama Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.

Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 642.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Increasing demand for lightweight material in the medical industry is notably driving the medical composite materials market. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices of medical composite materials may impede market growth. At Technavio,

Segmentation Overview

Application

Diagnostic imaging

Orthopedics

Needles and syringes

Dental

Microsphere

Type

Fiber composites

Polymer-ceramic composites

Polymer-metal composites

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The diagnostic imaging segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging uses electromagnetic radiation to create precise images of the inside of the human body. This crucial medical practice relies heavily on radiology, a branch of medicine that utilizes radiation for both diagnosis and treatment. Diagnostic imaging encompasses various techniques, including X-rays (radiography), CT scans (computed tomography), MRI scans (magnetic resonance imaging), interventional radiography (IR), nuclear medicine, ultrasound (sonography), and radiation therapy.

Analyst Review

The medical composite materials market is witnessing a surge in innovation and adoption, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by the growing demand for high-tech prostheses, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) equipment, and advanced diagnostic imaging applications. This burgeoning market encompasses a wide array of materials, including carbon fiber, epoxy, glass fiber, hydroxyapatite, and metallic or polymeric composites, each tailored to meet the stringent requirements of the medical industry. Consultancy firms play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the medical composites market, providing valuable insights to CXOs and top-level executives navigating this dynamic sector. Companies are focusing on developing biocompatible materials with corrosion-resistant properties, ensuring physiologically innocuous solutions for surgical applications. High-tech prostheses, dental implants, and medical cartilage utilizing these advanced materials are revolutionizing patient care and outcomes.

Carbon fiber segments are gaining prominence in the production of artificial limbs and precision surgical instruments, offering lightweight and durable alternatives to traditional materials. Additionally, the incorporation of glass fiber or fiberglass composites in dental care and osseous screws is enhancing treatment efficacy and patient comfort. The demand for medical composites is further fueled by the need for sterilizable, corrosion-resistant components in imaging systems such as C-arms and computer tomographs. Moreover, the development of optical fiber and open weave structures in cannula and incision surgical instruments is facilitating minimally invasive procedures, reducing patient trauma and recovery time.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the competitive landscape of the global medical composites market, with Europe, particularly Germany, emerging as a hub for innovation and production. Financial support from governments and industry players is driving R&D efforts to enhance the performance and versatility of composite materials in surgical applications. The medical composite materials market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and the pursuit of superior patient care. With an emphasis on biocompatibility, precision, and durability, these materials are reshaping the medical industry and enabling breakthroughs in diagnostics, treatment, and patient rehabilitation. As key players collaborate and innovate, the future of healthcare looks increasingly promising with the continued integration of advanced composite materials.

Market Overview

The Asia-Pacific medical composites market is witnessing a surge in demand, particularly in the field of artificial limbs. These innovative carbon fiber medical composites offer biocompatible solutions with corrosion-resistant properties, making them ideal for bearing surfaces in prosthetic limbs. Consultancy firms play a crucial role in the development and distribution of such advanced materials. Cannulas constructed from carbon fiber segments enhance durability and reduce risks associated with traditional materials. Additionally, advancements in medical imaging technologies like C-arms and computer tomographs further drive the adoption of these composites in healthcare. With a focus on biocompatibility and performance, the medical composite materials market continues to revolutionize patient care and rehabilitation.

