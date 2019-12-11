Medical Cooling Systems Market to Garner $828.8 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 3.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Medical Cooling System Market by Type (Liquid-based Cooling and Air-based Cooling), Application (Medical Imaging Systems, Medical Lasers, Analytical & Laboratory Equipment and Others), and End User (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other end users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global medical cooling systems industry was pegged at $610.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $828.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for market growth

Rise in awareness toward uses of medical cooling system by medical practitioners, technological advancements in medical cooling devices, and surge in geriatric population have boosted the growth of the global medical cooling systems market. However, the risk of corrosion in the cooling system hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6207

The liquid-based cooling segment dominated the market

The liquid-based cooling segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global medical cooling systems market, as it is the most commonly used product among end users. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the air-based cooling segment.

The diagnostic imaging centers segment is projected to portray the fastest growth by 2026

The diagnostic imaging centers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the study period, owing to increasing use of diagnostic imaging systems across healthcare facilities. However, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical cooling systems market, due to extensive use of medical cooling systems by OEMs.

North America held the largest share

The global medical cooling systems market across North America dominated in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the market, owing to wider usage of advanced medical devices and high pricing of medical cooling systems compared to that in developing regions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to the rising awareness of diagnosis and improved healthcare access.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6207

Major market players

American Chillers

Drake Refrigeration, Inc.

Cold Shot Chillers

General Air Types, Inc.

Filtrine Manufacturing Company

Johnson Thermal Systems

Parker Hannifin Corp

Glen Dimplex Group

KKT Chillers

Lytron Inc.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Get Up to 30% Discount on All Published Reports:

Medical Device Outsourcing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Medical Bionics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Medical Imaging Reagents Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Medical ECG Telemetry Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Mattress Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

Medical Crutches Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht

Life Sciences: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

SOURCE Allied Market Research