Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market: Revolutionary Primer for Clinical Decision Support - Global Forecast to 2022

The global medical decision support systems for sepsis market is projected to reach USD 35.6 Million by 2022 from an estimated USD 12.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.3%.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing funding and research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes are driving the growth of this market.

Geographically, the North American market accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing efforts to curb healthcare spending, federal initiatives such as the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, and rising investments in HCIT solutions in the country. Major players providing sepsis CDS modules include Cerner, Epic, and MEDITECH. Third-party vendors like VigiLanz, Iatric Systems, and PeraHealth are also based out of the US.

The presence of these key players in the country has made the US a center of innovation in the CDSS market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the use of HCIT solutions for sepsis management, high number of installations of CDS solutions, and various studies have been conducted to check benchmark for the efficacy of different solutions in the US.



Europe accounted for second largest share of the market and followed by Asia Pacific in 2017. The large share of the European global medical decision support systems for sepsis market can be attributed to the increasing initiative by government to prevent avoidable cases of sepsis and spread sepsis awareness.



For instance, in March 2018, under the patronage of the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, more than 40 European member organizations gathered under the Global Sepsis Alliance. The Alliance aimed at encouraging all European countries to develop national Action Plans and strategies to improve prevention, recognition, management, and rehabilitation of sepsis; promote sepsis awareness; and encourage and support the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) to engage in sepsis education for citizens and healthcare professionals.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 History of Sepsis Management



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Funding and Research Grants

3.1.2 Growing Pressure to Curb Healthcare Spending and Improve Patient Outcomes

3.2 Challenges/Restraints

3.2.1 Alert Fatigue From Low-Significance CDS Alerts

3.2.2 Concerns Regarding In-accurate and Inconsistent Data

3.3 Opportunity

3.3.1 Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Decision Support Systems



4 Case Studies

4.1 Wolters Kluwer's PoC Advisor Helped Reduce Sepsis Mortality Rates in Huntsville Hospital, Alabama

4.2 East Jefferson General Hospital Used to Improve Adherence to Guideline-Based Care in Sepsis Patients

4.3 Mount Sinai Medical Center-used Predictive Screening Alerts From Clinical Decision Support (CDS) to Reduce Sepsis Rates



5 Sepsis CDSs Market Assessment



6 Company Profiles



Wolters Kluwer

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Royal Philips

Amara Health Analytics

McKesson

Ambient Clinical Analytics

Iatric Systems, Inc.

PeraHealth, Inc.

Health Catalyst

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions



