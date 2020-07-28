Medical Device Cleaning Market Size to Reach Revenues of around $7.3 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device cleaning market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global medical device cleaning market is growing at a higher single digit CAGR, due to the rising awareness of HAIs and need for medical devices cleaning. Semi-critical devices accounted for the largest share in 2019 and are expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. High usage and need for repeated sterilization between patients are among the key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. A surge in the number of surgeries is projected to be a major driver of the global medical device cleaning market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of over 10% and to witness the highest absolute growth of approximately 79%, during the forecast period. In 2020, the upsurge in the COVID-19 pandemic cases resulted in the rising YoY to around 49%. This is attributed by increasing concern to sterilize medical devices, leading to positive growth in the global market. The competition among the vendors is likely to intensify further with the increase in product approvals, technological innovations, and strategic acquisitions, to offer advanced cleaning as well as automatic cleaning products to assure rapid and effective cleaning and avoid any risk associated with it.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by device, process, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 14 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-device-cleaning-market-size-analysis

Medical Device Cleaning Market – Segmentation

In terms of revenue, the cleaning segment is a major contributor as this process helps to remove blood, secretion, microorganisms, and other contaminants. The high application of ultrasonic cleaners to clean fragile medical tools is boosting growth. Although manual cleaning is the most frequently requested validation method, several hospital cleaning services, and clinics use automated washer-disinfectors for reprocessing reusable equipment.

The growing consciousness of HAIs and the outbreak of coronavirus are anticipated to play an important role in increasing the demand for sterilizing products of critical devices. The increase in the elderly population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rise in surgeries are factors that are increasing the essential sterilization of equipment.

Hospitals are the major revenue contributors to the global medical device cleaning market. Hospitals use several critical and semi-critical tools, along with catheters and surgical appliances, to treat the patient population. There is high adoption of equipment in emergency, ICU, and operation theaters, which is boosting the market.

Medical Device Cleaning Market by Device

Semi-critical

Critical

Non-critical

Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process

Cleaning

Disinfection

Sterilization

Medical Device Cleaning Market by End-user

Hospitality

Clinics & Physician

Diagnostic Laboratories

Standalone Reprocessing Facilities

Others

Medical Device Cleaning Market – Dynamics

The increasing elderly population in both developed and developing countries are raising the patient population, which needs hospital admission. Such patient population is likely to enhance the rate of surgery as they are more prone to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, BPH, among others. With the increase in the rate of surgery, the demand for medical cleaning products eventually increases as they are required to sterilize the surgery equipment and disinfect other medical devices during the course of treatment.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Focus on Controlling HAIs in Healthcare Settings

Growing Hospital Admissions & Surgical Procedures Volume

Covid-19 Pandemic Increasing the Need for Medical Device Cleaning in Healthcare Settings

Technological Advancements & Introduction of Advanced Materials & Cleaning Methods

Medical Device Cleaning Market – Geography

North America dominated the market in 2019. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, strict regulations for infection control at healthcare facilities, and high adoption of advanced infection prevention solutions are among the primary factors contributing to the dominance of the region. North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased prevalence of diseases among the population owing to sedentary lifestyles.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-device-cleaning-market-size-analysis

Medical Device Cleaning Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa

Prominent Vendors

STERIS

Getinge Group

Cantel Medical

Ecolab

The 3M Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Sterilization Products

G9 Chemicals

Stryker

Medline Industries

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Metrex Research

Ruhof

Biotrol

Oro Clean Chemie

Pharmax

MEDALKAN

Case Medical

Certol International

Dr. Weigert

Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence