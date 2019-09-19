Medical Device Conformity Assessment Under the European Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/745 Seminar: Obtaining the CE Mark (London, United Kingdom - March 10-11, 2020)

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Conformity Assessment Under the European Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/745: Obtaining the CE Mark" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will provide essential guidance on how to undertake a successful conformity assessment process and subsequently apply (or continue to apply) the CE mark

Course overview



This course will show you how to plan for and undertake the conformity assessment process for your medical device to demonstrate that your product meets the enhanced requirements of the new Medical Devices Regulation (MDR).



As with the current Directive, the choice of conformity assessment route depends on the classification of the device. Once you have undergone a valid conformity assessment process and shown that your device has met the new requirements, you will be in a position to place a CE mark on your product which is your access to the European market.



This course will provide essential guidance on how to undertake a successful conformity assessment process and subsequently

apply (or continue to apply) the CE mark. The importance of quality management systems, risk management, the use of standards and the current status of implementing acts, common specifications and published guidance will be a particular focus. This is an excellent opportunity to understand the requirements and regulations and to discuss the complexities with two experts in this field.

Who Should Attend:



Medical device regulatory affairs professionals

New personnel to the medical device industry

Those transferring from the pharmaceutical industry to medical devices

Quality managers and quality assurance personnel

Business development professionals

Agenda:



Programme day one

Overview of the new MDR requirements

The General Safety and Performance Requirements (SPRs)

UDI and Eudamed

The post-market phase

Future developments

Implications of Brexit

The CE marking process under the MDR

What is the CE mark and what does it mean?

When do you need one?

When don't you need one?

Deciding on the most appropriate assessment route for your product

Class I devices

Class IIa devices

Class IIb devices

Class III devices

Conformity assessment route workshop

Programme day two



Notified Bodies under the MDR and the role of Competent Authorities

Choosing your Notified Body (NB)

The role of Competent Authorities and other interested parties

What you need to do to prepare

Demonstrating compliance with harmonised standards

Current status of harmonised standards under the MDR

ISO 13485 covering quality management systems for medical device manufacturers

ISO 14971 covering risk management for medical devices

Other process-specific standards, such as those covering sterilisation

Standards for medical devices, active implantable medical devices

Quality management systems (QMS) and risk management workshop



Feedback and discussion



Clinical investigations

What is a clinical investigation?

When do you need to do one?

Feedback and discussion

