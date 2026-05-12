Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market 2026-2031: To Reach USD 171.03 Billion by 2031 As Precision Manufacturing Technologies Gain Traction, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the medical device contract manufacturing market size is projected to grow from USD 105.53 billion in 2026 to USD 171.03 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period (2026–2031). Growth is supported by increasing outsourcing of manufacturing operations by medical device companies and rising demand for cost-efficient production capabilities. The market is further driven by the growing complexity of medical devices, pressure to reduce operational costs, and the need for faster product commercialization across global healthcare markets.

The expansion of the medical device contract manufacturing market is closely linked to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies and scalable production solutions. Medical device manufacturers are increasingly partnering with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to streamline production processes, improve operational flexibility, and focus on core activities such as product innovation and research. Contract manufacturers are providing specialized services including product design, prototyping, component manufacturing, assembly, packaging, and regulatory support, helping companies optimize time-to-market and maintain product quality standards.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in shaping the market landscape. Automation, robotics, additive manufacturing, and precision engineering technologies are improving manufacturing efficiency and enabling high-volume production with enhanced accuracy. In addition, the integration of digital manufacturing systems and quality management platforms is helping manufacturers maintain compliance with stringent regulatory requirements while improving traceability and operational performance.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the medical device contract manufacturing market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers, and high adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing investments in healthcare innovation, strong regulatory standards, and growing demand for high-quality medical devices.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding manufacturing capabilities, competitive production costs, and increasing investments in healthcare and medical technology sectors across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Automation and Precision Manufacturing

Manufacturers are increasingly integrating automation, robotics, and precision engineering technologies to improve production scalability, efficiency, and quality control.

Rising Demand for Outsourced Manufacturing Services

Medical device companies are increasingly outsourcing production activities to contract manufacturers to reduce costs, improve operational flexibility, and accelerate product launches.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "Our assessment of the medical device contract manufacturing market reflects observable outsourcing trends and regulatory considerations, with Mordor Intelligence applying validated data and cross-referenced inputs to provide a consistent, transparent view amid varied industry interpretations."

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation Overview

By Device

In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Drug-Delivery Devices Syringes Pen Injectors Others

Endoscopy Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Dental Devices

Other Devices

By Service

Device Development & Manufacturing Services Device Engineering Process Development Device Manufacturing

Quality Management Services Inspection & Testing Packaging Validation

Assembly & Finished-Goods Services

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Competitive Outlook

The medical device contract manufacturing market features established contract manufacturers and specialized production providers focusing on expanding manufacturing capabilities, strengthening regulatory compliance, and improving operational efficiency. Market participants are investing in advanced production technologies, automation systems, and integrated manufacturing platforms to support evolving customer requirements and complex device production needs. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and global expansion initiatives are also shaping competitive dynamics within the industry.

Major Companies in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market include:

Flex Ltd.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Jabil Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

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Pharmaceutical CDMO 2.0 Market Size: The pharmaceutical CDMO 2.0 market is expected to grow from USD 173.55 billion in 2025 to USD 272.85 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.89%. Market expansion is driven by increasing demand for integrated development and manufacturing services, adoption of AI-enabled production platforms, and growing investments in flexible, technology-driven pharmaceutical outsourcing models across biologics and specialty medicines.

Small Molecules CDMO Market Growth: The small molecules contract development and manufacturing organization market is forecast to increase from USD 194.58 billion in 2025 to USD 290.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.98% during 2026-2031. Rising generic drug demand, increasing outsourcing of active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing, and the continued importance of small-molecule therapeutics in chronic disease treatment are key factors contributing to market growth.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited