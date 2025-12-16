Medical Device Validation Solutions for Evolving Industry Needs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how medical devices benefit from modern digital validation strategies. Attendees will learn how digital validation builds confidence and removes redundancy. The featured speakers will discuss why Computer Software Assurance (CSA) demands a rethink of traditional validation for medical devices. Attendees will learn what to plan for when adopting digital validation. The speakers will share insights into what senior leaders need to know about validation for medical device companies.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of computer systems in medical device manufacturing has rapidly expanded, creating a growing need for modernized validation approaches. This webinar explores digital computer system validation (CSV) approaches for medical device companies and how teams can build processes to meet the industry's emerging needs. This session will also outline why traditional validation is shifting, how digital processes address emerging needs and the potential roadblocks to successful transformation.

Digital validation approaches support consistency, reduce redundant effort and help align processes with current regulatory thinking. The featured speakers will discuss the influence of Computer Software Assurance (CSA), how CSA is prompting a reassessment of long-standing validation methods and key considerations for medical device leaders evaluating digital adoption.

This session will provide clarity on how digital validation strengthens compliance and supports scalable, future-ready processes for medical device teams.

Register for this webinar to learn how medical devices benefit from modern digital validation strategies.

Join Kathianne Ross, Manager, IT Compliance, Fujirebio Diagnostics; and Tim Akin, Senior Customer Success Manager, Kneat, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Medical Device Validation Solutions for Evolving Industry Needs.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks