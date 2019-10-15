Medical Electronics Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Increasing Adoption of IoT-Based Smart Medical Devices

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Electronics Market by Component (Sensors, MCUs/MPUs, Displays, Memory Devices, Batteries), Application (Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Implants), Product (Invasive, Non-Invasive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical Electronics Market worth USD 5.1 Billion in 2019 and Expected to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025.

The global medical electronics market exhibits a lucrative growth potential for the next several years. The major factors driving the growth of the medical electronics market are rising incidents of chronic diseases; increasing adoption of medical imaging, monitoring, and implantable devices; rising expenditure on healthcare across the world; increasing the contribution of public and private sectors' funding toward healthcare and a growing elderly population.



The term medical electronics refers to medical device components including sensors, memory devices, microcontrollers, batteries, and displays that can be integrated and support multiple wireless and wired medical imaging, monitoring, and implantable devices.



The most significant factors driving the growth of the medical electronics market are aging population and increasing life expectancy throughout the world and rising expenditure on healthcare across the world. Increasing demand for IoT-based medical devices, such as diagnostic imaging devices, cardiac monitors, respiratory monitors, hemodynamic monitors, and implantable devices, is the other key factor fueling the growth of the medical electronics market.



The significant challenge for the growth of the medical electronics market is the stringent regulatory processes and increased testing requirements for product approval, as well as cybersecurity risks posed by the proliferation of connected medical devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Aging Population And Increasing Life Expectancy Throughout The World

5.1.1.2 Rising Healthcare Spending And Ever-Changing Healthcare Landscape

5.1.1.3 Increasing Adoption Of IoT-Based Smart Medical Devices

5.1.1.4 Escalating Demand For Portable Medical Devices And Wearable Electronics

5.1.1.5 Growing Use Of Radiation Therapy In Diagnosis And Treatment Of Diseases

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Designing Compatible Medical Electronics

5.1.2.2 High Maintenance And Refurbishment Costs Of Medical Electronics

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Developing Countries To Offer Significant Growth Opportunity

5.1.3.2 Advances In Sensors And Digital Technologies To Create New Opportunities

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Processes And Increased Testing Requirements For Product Approval

5.1.4.2 Cybersecurity Risks Posed By Proliferation Of Connected Medical Devices

5.1.5 Regulatory Trends For Medical Electronics In Different Regions



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Key Industry Trends

6.2.1 IoT-Based Medical Devices

6.2.2 Advent Of AI-Based Smart Medical Devices



7 Medical Electronics Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sensors

7.2.1 Temperature Sensors

7.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Temperature Sensors In Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Sleep Apnea Machines, And Digital Thermometers To Accelerate Market Growth

7.2.2 Pressure Sensors

7.2.2.1 Growing Demand For Pressure Sensors In Respiratory Devices And Drug Delivery Systems To Propel Market Growth

7.2.3 Blood Glucose Sensors

7.2.3.1 Rising Deployment Of Blood Glucose Sensors In Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems To Boost Market Growth

7.2.4 Blood Oxygen Sensors

7.2.4.1 Surging Implementation Of Blood Oxygen Sensors In Hemodynamic Monitors To Augment Market Growth

7.2.5 ECG Sensors

7.2.5.1 Escalating Demand For Cardiovascular Medical Devices To Propel Demand For ECG Sensors

7.2.6 Image Sensors

7.2.6.1 Accelerating Employment Of Digital X-Ray, Laboratory Equipment, And Advanced Endoscopy Products To Fuel Demand For Image Sensors

7.2.7 Motion Sensors

7.2.7.1 Ongoing Technological Advancement In MEMs Sensors To Bolster Demand For Motion Sensors

7.2.8 Heart Rate Sensors

7.2.8.1 Increasing Adoption Of Multi-Para Monitors And Personal Activity Monitors To Drive Heart Rate Sensors Market

7.2.9 Touch Sensors

7.2.9.1 Increasing Demand For Consumer Portable Healthcare Devices Equipped With Touchscreen And Touchpad Controllers To Accelerate Touch Sensors Market Growth

7.3 Batteries

7.3.1 Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries

7.3.1.1 Inclination Toward Portable Medical Devices To Boost Demand For Lithium-Ion Batteries In Medical Electronics Market

7.3.2 Lead Acid Batteries

7.3.2.1 Longer Battery Life And Higher Power Supply Offered By Lead Acid Batteries To Accelerate Their Demand For Use In Medical Electronics

7.3.3 Zinc Air Batteries

7.3.3.1 Benefits Such As High Energy Density And Long Battery Life To Propel Growth Of Market For Zinc Air Batteries

7.3.4 Others

7.3.4.1 Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries

7.3.4.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride (Nimh) Batteries

7.3.4.3 Alkaline-Manganese Batteries

7.4 Memory Devices

7.4.1 Flash Memory

7.4.1.1 Rising Adoption Of Flash Memory In Digital X-Ray, Sonogram, Ultrasound, Fetal Monitoring, Metering, Data Logging, Cardiac Monitoring Devices To Augment Their Demand

7.4.2 Sdram

7.4.2.1 Growing Deployment Of Sdram In Different Types Of Medical Equipment Or Life Support Systems Fuels Growth Of Sdram Market

7.4.3 Eprom

7.4.3.1 Increasing USe Of Portable Medical Devices Equipped With Non-Volatile Memory To Store Data Expected To Accelerate Market Growth

7.4.4 Fram

7.4.4.1 Surging Demand For Implantable Medical Devices With Smaller Form Factor And Lower Power Consumption Driving Demand For Fram

7.5 Displays

7.5.1 Tft-Lcd Displays

7.5.1.1 Increasing Use Of Digital Imaging Devices With Higher Resolution Displays To Boost Demand For Tft-Lcd Displays

7.5.2 Oled Displays

7.5.2.1 Growing Use Of Oled Displays Owing To Their Benefits Such As High Resolution And Minimum Motion Blur To Fuel Market Growth

7.5.3 Led Displays

7.5.3.1 Rising Adoption Of Led Displays In Diagnostic And Surgical Medical Equipment To Support Market Growth

7.6 Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

7.6.1 Microprocessor Units

7.6.1.1 Decreasing Cost Of Microprocessors To Fuel Adoption Of Mpus

7.6.2 Microcontroller Units

7.6.2.1 Rising Demand For Portable Medical Devices To Trigger Growth Of Market For Microcontrollers

7.6.3 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits

7.6.3.1 Ongoing Technological Advancement In Medical Devices To Accelerate Demand For ASIC

7.6.4 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays

7.6.4.1 Rising Demand For Fpga Owing To Their Low Cost And Smaller Design Specifications



8 Medical Electronics Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-Invasive Products

8.2.1 Imaging Devices

8.2.1.1 Mri (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Scanners

8.2.1.1.1 High Demand For Mri Scanners From Hospitals To Foster Market Growth

8.2.1.2 X-Ray Scanners

8.2.1.2.1 Wide USe Of Technologically Advanced X-Ray Scanners To Achieve High-Quality Images To Boost Their Demand

8.2.1.3 Computed Tomography (Ct) Scanners

8.2.1.3.1 Increased USe Of Ct Scanners By Hospitals And Clinics To Promote Market Growth

8.2.1.4 Ultrasound Scanners

8.2.1.4.1 Increasing Incidence Of Diagnostic Ultrasound Or Diagnostic Medical Sonography To Propel Demand For Ultrasound Scanners

8.2.1.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

8.2.1.5.1 Positron Emission Tomography (Pet) Scanners

8.2.1.5.1.1 Market For Pet Scanners Expected To Witness High Growth Owing To Its Rising USe In Large Hospitals

8.2.1.5.2 Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (Spect) Scanners

8.2.1.5.2.1 High Diagnostic Accuracy And Low Cost Of Spect Procedures Expected To Propel Market Growth In Coming Years

8.2.2 Monitoring Devices

8.3 Invasive Products

8.3.1 Endoscopes

8.3.1.1 Technological Advancements And Recent Breakthroughs In The Field Of Endoscopy To Drive Market In Coming Years

8.3.2 Pacemakers

8.3.2.1 High Adoption Of Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers To Propel Growth Of Market For Pacemakers

8.3.3 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

8.3.3.1 Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators To Account For Substantial Market Share During Forecast Period

8.3.4 Implantable Loop Recorders

8.3.4.1 Popularity Of Implantable Loop Recorders For Long-Term Monitoring Of Patients With Suspected Arrhythmia Or Atrial Fibrillation To Foster Market Growth

8.3.5 Spinal Cord Stimulators

8.3.5.1 Adoption Of Spinal Cord Stimulators By Patients With Chronic And Severe Neuropathic Pain To Augment Market Growth

8.3.6 Gastric Electric Stimulators

8.3.6.1 Increased Number Of Patients Suffering From Gastroparesis And Diabetes To Drive Growth Of Market



9 Medical Electronics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostic Radiology

9.2.1 Increasing Demand For Diagnostic Radiology Procedures In Healthcare Facilities To Boost Market Growth

9.3 Patient Monitoring

9.3.1 Rising Adoption Of Portable Patient Monitoring Devices To Fuel Market Growth

9.4 Medical Implants And Endoscopy

9.4.1 Growing Number Of Hip Implant Surgeries To Witness Increasing Demand For Medical Implants And Endoscopy Instruments



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Analog Devices

12.1.2 Texas Instruments

12.1.3 Te Connectivity

12.1.4 Medtronics Plc

12.1.5 St Microelectronics



