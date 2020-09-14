Medical Gowns Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $16 billion by 2025 - Arizton
Sep 14, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical gowns market report.
The global medical gowns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global medical gowns market is expected to reach shipment value of about 57 billion by 2020 with a high YoY growth rate of around 690%, due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
- As an effective preventive measure to stop coronavirus is wearing medical gowns with proper hygiene practice mainly among health care professionals.
- In terms of both volume shipment and revenue, surgical gowns contributed to the maximum share of the global medical gowns market in 2019.
- Increasing focus of global fashion brands to manufacture medical gowns due to its exponentially high demand during the pandemic is another key factor driving the current market growth.
- Market players' focus on production expansion due to exponentially high demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic is also propelling the market growth.
- Increasing practice of donating medical gowns for healthcare workers is further contributing to the overall market growth of medical gowns.
- Strong focus on patients' safety & comfort using patient gowns during medical procedures is boosting revenues in the global medical gowns market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, power source, application, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 55 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-gowns-market-size-analysis
Medical Gowns Market – Segmentation
- In 2019, based on volume, the patient gowns segment accounted for over 38% of the global medical gowns market. The use of patient robes facilitates the identification process in the healthcare facility, which contributes to objectification with a focus on disease and symptoms.
- In 2019, the moderate risk segment captured over 43% volume share. These gowns are intended for procedures such as arterial blood drawing. Therefore, with the significant burden of diseases and HAIs while treating such diseases need effective management with dedicated PPE such as moderate risk level medical gowns.
- In 2019, the disposable segment by volume accounted for over 78% share of the global medical gowns market. Disposable medical gowns are widely preferred in the healthcare industry. The segment is expected to grow as the material is high on comfort, safety, barrier performance, and reliability.
Medical Gowns Market by Product
- Surgical
- Patient
- Non-surgical
Medical Gowns Market by Risk Level
- Moderate
- Minimal and Low
- High
Medical Gowns Market by Usability
- Disposable
- Reusable
Medical Gowns Market – Dynamics
The use of medical gowns has become increasingly popular, particularly among HCPs in different healthcare settings for the protection from blood, body fluids, and pathogens. Recently, the global COVID-19 outbreak has created an unprecedented demand for healthcare PPE products, including medical gowns. Due to the rapid demand for medical gowns, many companies are ramping up their production for both medical gowns and gowns material. For instance, one of the key players, Standard Textile, has led an urgent charge to increase the production of PPE, including medical gowns, to provide hospitals and HCPs in the US with additional protection against COVID-19. In March 2020, the company converted its manufacturing operations and prioritizing the distribution of medical garments at its manufacturing and distribution facilities across the US.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge
- Increase in Donation of Medical Gowns to Healthcare Providers
- Rising Patient Pool Globally
- Increasing Incidences of Healthcare-Acquired Infections
Medical Gowns Market – Geography
The presence of a large proportion of the disease population, coupled with better access to treatment for various acute and chronic diseases, are the primary factors contributing to the region's high market share. In addition, the strong presence of prominent medical gowns vendors is another reason for the high uptake of medical gowns in North America. The rise in the number of patient pool with various diseases and the necessity to treat the disease with advanced surgical procedures such as minimally invasive technique is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Medical Gowns Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Turkey
Prominent Vendors
- Cardinal Health
- Owens & Minor
- The 3M Company
- Kimberly-Clark
- Medline Industries
- Standard Textile
- Aramark
- Angelica
Other Prominent Vendors
- Atlas Infiniti
- Bellcross Industries
- Boston Scientific
- Care+Wear
- Contec Healthcare
- Crosstex International
- DACH Schutzbekleidung
- Dispotech
- DUKAL
- Dynarex
- ENAYAH
- ERENLER MEDİKAL
- Euronda
- Ford Motor Company
- Franz Mensch
- FULLSTAR GROUP
- GOWNIES
- HePRO.US
- Superior Uniform Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Mölnlycke Health Care
- Leboo Healthcare Products
- Intco Medical
- IKBOLO
- Timo
- Medic
- Priontex
- PAUL HARTMANN
- Medica Europe
- Pidegree Industrial
- Panther Healthcare
- Medi Dent Disposable International
- Safetec of America
- Sara Healthcare
- Hogy Medical
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- PRIMED
- TIDI Products
- Welmed
- Graham Medical
- Tronex Healthcare
- Shanghai Medical
- MED Medical Products
- Van Dijk Holland
- Forlong Medical
- KM Healthcare
- FarStar Medical
- Le Chateau
- Med-Con
- Medicom
- Narang Medical
- Neomedic
- Sterimed
- Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM
- Yeakn Protecting Products
