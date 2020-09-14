Medical Gowns Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $16 billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global medical gowns market report.

The global medical gowns market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global medical gowns market is expected to reach shipment value of about 57 billion by 2020 with a high YoY growth rate of around 690%, due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. As an effective preventive measure to stop coronavirus is wearing medical gowns with proper hygiene practice mainly among health care professionals. In terms of both volume shipment and revenue, surgical gowns contributed to the maximum share of the global medical gowns market in 2019. Increasing focus of global fashion brands to manufacture medical gowns due to its exponentially high demand during the pandemic is another key factor driving the current market growth. Market players' focus on production expansion due to exponentially high demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic is also propelling the market growth. Increasing practice of donating medical gowns for healthcare workers is further contributing to the overall market growth of medical gowns. Strong focus on patients' safety & comfort using patient gowns during medical procedures is boosting revenues in the global medical gowns market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, power source, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 55 other vendors

Medical Gowns Market – Segmentation

In 2019, based on volume, the patient gowns segment accounted for over 38% of the global medical gowns market. The use of patient robes facilitates the identification process in the healthcare facility, which contributes to objectification with a focus on disease and symptoms.

In 2019, the moderate risk segment captured over 43% volume share. These gowns are intended for procedures such as arterial blood drawing. Therefore, with the significant burden of diseases and HAIs while treating such diseases need effective management with dedicated PPE such as moderate risk level medical gowns.

In 2019, the disposable segment by volume accounted for over 78% share of the global medical gowns market. Disposable medical gowns are widely preferred in the healthcare industry. The segment is expected to grow as the material is high on comfort, safety, barrier performance, and reliability.

Medical Gowns Market by Product

Surgical

Patient

Non-surgical

Medical Gowns Market by Risk Level

Moderate

Minimal and Low

High

Medical Gowns Market by Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Medical Gowns Market – Dynamics

The use of medical gowns has become increasingly popular, particularly among HCPs in different healthcare settings for the protection from blood, body fluids, and pathogens. Recently, the global COVID-19 outbreak has created an unprecedented demand for healthcare PPE products, including medical gowns. Due to the rapid demand for medical gowns, many companies are ramping up their production for both medical gowns and gowns material. For instance, one of the key players, Standard Textile, has led an urgent charge to increase the production of PPE, including medical gowns, to provide hospitals and HCPs in the US with additional protection against COVID-19. In March 2020, the company converted its manufacturing operations and prioritizing the distribution of medical garments at its manufacturing and distribution facilities across the US.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Emergence of New Pandemic Challenge

Increase in Donation of Medical Gowns to Healthcare Providers

Rising Patient Pool Globally

Increasing Incidences of Healthcare-Acquired Infections

Medical Gowns Market – Geography

The presence of a large proportion of the disease population, coupled with better access to treatment for various acute and chronic diseases, are the primary factors contributing to the region's high market share. In addition, the strong presence of prominent medical gowns vendors is another reason for the high uptake of medical gowns in North America. The rise in the number of patient pool with various diseases and the necessity to treat the disease with advanced surgical procedures such as minimally invasive technique is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Medical Gowns Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Iran



Turkey

Prominent Vendors

Cardinal Health

Owens & Minor

The 3M Company

Company Kimberly-Clark

Medline Industries

Standard Textile

Aramark

Angelica

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Infiniti

Bellcross Industries

Boston Scientific

Care+Wear

Contec Healthcare

Crosstex International

DACH Schutzbekleidung

Dispotech

DUKAL

Dynarex

ENAYAH

ERENLER MEDİKAL

Euronda

Ford Motor Company

Franz Mensch

FULLSTAR GROUP

GOWNIES

HePRO.US

Superior Uniform Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mölnlycke Health Care

Leboo Healthcare Products

Intco Medical

IKBOLO

Timo

Medic

Priontex

PAUL HARTMANN

Medica Europe

Pidegree Industrial

Panther Healthcare

Medi Dent Disposable International

Safetec of America

Sara Healthcare

Hogy Medical

Lohmann & Rauscher

PRIMED

TIDI Products

Welmed

Graham Medical

Tronex Healthcare

Shanghai Medical

MED Medical Products

Van Dijk Holland

Forlong Medical

KM Healthcare

FarStar Medical

Le Chateau

Med-Con

Medicom

Narang Medical

Neomedic

Sterimed

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

Yeakn Protecting Products

