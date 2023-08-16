Medical Guardian Named to Inc. 5000 "Fastest Growing Private Companies" List for the 11th Year in a Row

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) and services, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for an extraordinary eleventh consecutive year. This remarkable achievement solidifies Medical Guardian's position as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in the health products category. 

Medical Guardian achieves a remarkable 11 consecutive years on Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
Geoff Gross, the visionary founder and CEO of Medical Guardian, reflects on this significant milestone and the company's unwavering commitment to protecting lives and fostering independence. 

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for an eleventh year in a row," stated Geoff Gross, CEO and Founder of Medical Guardian. "This achievement is a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team, who consistently strive to redefine the standard of excellence for our members and partners."  

In line with their exceptional growth and dedication to providing life-saving devices and services to all in need, Medical Guardian has taken a significant step forward in expanding its healthcare services this year. By making PERS available to members through government programs, healthcare providers, and senior living facilities, the company aims to guarantee that every senior receives the safety and protection they rightfully deserve. 

In addition to their PERS offerings, Medical Guardian goes the extra mile in prioritizing health and safety by pioneering new solutions for these partners to engage with their members and close gaps in care. 

"We are proud to enhance the accessibility to our devices and services by collaborating with Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, among other programs, to ensure our life-saving devices are placed into the hands and homes of seniors who need them." Gross continued, "Serving seniors, and everyone seeking safety and independence, remains at the forefront of our mission. Being recognized among the nation's fastest-growing private companies for over a decade highlights our unyielding ambition to protect as many people as we can. We will continue to extend our reach by innovating our products, expanding health partnerships, and creating new solutions that empower our members to lead healthy, secure, and confident lives."

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN
Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions, with 310,000+ active members across the country. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. Medical Guardian boasts a 93% customer satisfaction rate, a #1 ranking on 16 medical alert consumer choice sites, and consistently achieves a 4+ star rating on Google Reviews.

For more information about Medical Guardian, please visit: www.medicalguardian.com 

