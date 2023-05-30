MEDICAL GUARDIAN WELCOMES JIM SPENCER AS EVP AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian, a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) and remote patient monitoring services, today announced the appointment of Jim Spencer as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, finance, accounting, and information technology at high-growth companies, Spencer brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His expertise encompasses various sub-sectors of healthcare, including Medicaid managed care, healthcare information technology, specialty distribution, and biotechnology.

Jim Spencer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Medical Guardian
As CFO, Spencer will assume leadership of the Finance, Accounting, and Administrative departments, ensuring the fulfillment of Medical Guardian's operational objectives and enhancing its financial infrastructure. He will spearhead the identification and integration of new finance systems, streamlining processes and workflows to deliver accurate and timely critical information.

"We are excited to welcome Jim Spencer to our executive team," said Geoff Gross, Founder and CEO of Medical Guardian. "Jim's extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills make him a perfect fit as we continue to grow and expand our healthcare capabilities."

Spencer holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. With extensive experience in finance, accounting, information technology, and business development functions at high-growth companies, Spencer has completed 45 transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, private placements, follow-ons, debt offerings, and recapitalizations.

"I am thrilled to join such a talented team of individuals dedicated to improving the lives of our valued members," commented Jim Spencer. "I am committed to driving new levels of financial excellence within the organization, helping us achieve our growth objectives and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

ABOUT MEDICAL GUARDIAN 
Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions, with 310,000+ active members across the country. The company offers a full suite of connected-care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits and age safely at home. Medical Guardian boasts a 93% customer satisfaction rate, a #1 ranking on 16 medical alert consumer choice sites, and achieves a 4.6+ star rating on Google Reviews.

For more information about Medical Guardian, please visit: www.medicalguardian.com

