Medical Guardian Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer to Growing Team

Mark states, "I'm very excited to join Medical Guardian and expand on the incredible business that Geoff has built. The PERS industry is set to explode over the next few years and it was very clear to me that MG is the company that is poised for exponential growth across all business lines. In order to capitalize on that growth I will focus on working collaboratively internally across the company and externally with all of our key partners."

Medical Guardian Founder & CEO Geoff Gross stated in response that "We are thrilled to add someone of Mark's caliber to the MG Team at this important inflection point in our business. Mark has an exceptional track record of driving growth and profitability at a number of very well respected organizations and it was clear to me early on, he very nicely fits the special culture we've built at MG. His leadership and dedication to excellence will serve us well as we focus on Healthcare expansion and innovation in the coming years."

Medical Guardian has grown rapidly since its founding in 2005. Named to Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the past eight years, the company is a recognized leader in direct-to-consumer PERS strategies. Working with proven experts like Mark, Medical Guardian will be better equipped to invest in acquisitions and organic initiatives to expand its nationwide health care partnerships and channels.



SOURCE Medical Guardian