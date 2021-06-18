Medical Guardian's Geoff Gross Named #29 Top CEO by Glassdoor

Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting websites, determined the winning chief executives by applying its proprietary algorithm, which takes into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021. Gross received a 97% approval rating based on anonymous and voluntary Glassdoor reviews submitted by Medical Guardian employees throughout the past year.

"It's an immense honor to be recognized by Glassdoor as a Top CEO," Gross said. "Supporting and empowering the amazing Medical Guardian team is one of my biggest priorities as a leader and I am humbled by their confidence in me as we collectively work to empower older adults to confidently live their lives without limits."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment on their CEO's leadership and senior management. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked whether they approve, disapprove or have no opinion of their CEO's performance.

Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73%.

"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said. "I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Employers considered for the small and medium list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of innovative senior health solutions. The company offers a full suite of connected care medical alert systems that empower older adults to live a life without limits. A member of the National Aging in Place Council, Medical Guardian is headquartered in Philadelphia and provides nationwide support to more than 160,000 aging Americans who are ready to take on the next chapter of their lives while remaining safe in their own homes. Whether it's an in-home system, mobile device with GPS/Wi-Fi capabilities, or an all-in-one wearable medical alert smartwatch, Medical Guardian has the personal medical alert device to meet an array of needs and lifestyles. For more information about Medical Guardian, visit medicalguardian.com .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

