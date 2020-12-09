Medical Holography Market Size Worth $4.22 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 28.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical holography market is anticipated to grow substantially to reach USD 4.22 Billion By 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research and the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.6% from 2020 to 2027. The rising adoption of medical holography in the healthcare field and its emergence as an innovative technology in representing abnormal 3D structures are primarily driving growth for the global medical holography market. Increasing demand for holographic services by research labs, academic medical centers, hospitals, and educational institutes coupled with growing investments in the field by public-private organizations are fueling the growth of the market. With increasing cases of chronic diseases and rising clinical urgency to bring technologically advanced products for non-invasive diagnosis, holography techniques are projected to experience a surge in demand over the forecast period. Moreover, rising R&D activities by leading companies to increase their product portfolio is estimated to boost the market growth.

Key Findings for Medical Holography Market:

In terms of application, the biomedical research segment is predicted to grow at the highest rate owing to the wide rages of implementations of medical holography in the field of biomedical research. These are majorly used for enlarging 3D images of organs, cells, and tissues from different angles.

Based on the product, the holographic microscopes generating major revenue and anticipated to continue the progress at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The growth is driven by technological advancements in microscopes and the application of digital holographic microscopy for examining drug response apoptosis and cellular diagnosis.

On the basis of end-user, the research laboratories segment is estimated to gain the largest share during the forecast period. The substantial growth in share can be attributed to the rising adoption of holography products in R&D activities by leading companies present in the market.

A team of scientists from New York University has developed a holographic imaging method for detecting both viruses and antibodies. The breakthrough has the potential to provide better medical diagnoses, specifically, those related to infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

Competitive Insight:

Leading companies operating in the global medical holography market include Lyncee Tec, zSpace, Inc., Phase Holographic Imaging AB, RealView Imaging Ltd., Nanolive SA, and Zebra Imaging, EON Reality, Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Mach7 Technologies, EchoPixel, and Ovizio Imaging Systems. Players in the market are focusing on new product development and acquisitions to boost their product portfolio as well as expand their geographical presence across various countries and regions. Moreover, the companies have raised funding to boost the development of the holographic products that contributes to their market share. In July 2020, RealView Imaging raised approximately USD 10 million for the development of a three-dimensional in-Air hologram device.

Regional Insight & Trend Analysis:

North America emerging as the fastest-growing region and is poised to continue doing so in the coming years. Increasing adoption of holography, better accessibility of technologies, and growing investment for medical innovation are driving regional growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a steady rate due to a surge in the adoption rate of medical holography in major economies such as China, India, and Japan. Additionally, marketing campaigns by market players to promote the products are augmenting the market growth in the region.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Medical Holography Developers and Suppliers

Medical Holography Developers and Suppliers Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers

Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

World Health Organization (WHO) Associations and Industry Bodies: Food and Drug Associate (FDA)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the medical holography market report on the basis of product, application, end-use and region

Medical Holography Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Holographic Display

Laser



Touchable



Piston



Semi-Transparent

Microscope

Print

Software

Others

Medical Holography Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Imaging

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Urology

Otology

Orthopedics

Others

Medical Education

Biomedical Research

Medical Holography End-use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories

Medical Holography Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Austria )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Singapore , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

List of Key Players of Medical Holography Market

Lyncee Tec

zSpace, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Zebra Imaging

Phase Holographic Imaging AB

RealView Imaging Ltd.

Nanolive SA

EON Reality, Inc.

Holoxica Ltd.

Mach7 Technologies

EchoPixel

Ovizio Imaging Systems

SOURCE Polaris Market Research