Medical Imaging Phantom Market Share to Grow by USD 63.11 million | 40% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

The medical imaging phantom market covers the following areas:

Medical Imaging Phantom Market Sizing

Medical Imaging Phantom Market Forecast

Medical Imaging Phantom Market Analysis

Key Medical Imaging Phantom Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 5.11% Performing market contribution: North America at 40% Key consumer countries: US, Canada

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the medical imaging phantom market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe. The US and Canada are the key countries for the medical imaging phantom market in North America. Government and nonprofit organizations are creating awareness regarding the early diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, including lung cancer, breast cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, in the region. Various institutes such as the CDC and the Canadian Cancer Society are creating awareness regarding breast cancer screening.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request a sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Leeds Test Objects LTD, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Bartec Technologies Ltd., Biodex Medical Systems Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Carestream Health Inc., Carville Ltd., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Inc., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Philips International BV, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Pure Imaging Phantoms, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SBRI Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG, among others., are few of the key vendors in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Canon Medical Systems Corp. - The company offers RADREX - I standard x ray system under medical imaging phantom.

Download our sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the medical imaging phantom market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions:

In 2020, lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and stomach cancer were the five commonly diagnosed types of cancers. Among these, lung cancer and breast cancer accounted for the largest number of diagnosed cases. The number of diagnosed cancer cases is expected to increase to 21.3 million by 2025. Moreover, the high incidence of cancer is increasing the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, which is driving the growth of the global medical imaging phantoms market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of other chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders, will augment the demand for medical imaging phantoms during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our sample report

Related Reports

Phacoemulsification Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Implantable Medical Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Imaging Phantom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 63.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Leeds Test Objects LTD, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Bartec Technologies Ltd., Biodex Medical Systems Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Carestream Health Inc., Carville Ltd., Computerized Imaging Reference Systems Inc., Dielectric Manufacturing Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare Inc., Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Modus Medical Devices Inc., Philips International BV, PTW Freiburg GmbH, Pure Imaging Phantoms, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SBRI Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Academic and research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Academic and research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Academic and research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Academic and research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Academic and research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Exhibit 89: Canon Medical Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Canon Medical Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Canon Medical Systems Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 92: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 GE Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 97: GE Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: GE Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: GE Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Philips International BV

Exhibit 103: Philips International BV - Overview



Exhibit 104: Philips International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Philips International BV - Key offerings

10.8 PTW Freiburg GmbH

Exhibit 106: PTW Freiburg GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 107: PTW Freiburg GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: PTW Freiburg GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Pure Imaging Phantoms

Exhibit 109: Pure Imaging Phantoms - Overview



Exhibit 110: Pure Imaging Phantoms - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Pure Imaging Phantoms - Key offerings

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 SBRI Healthcare

Exhibit 117: SBRI Healthcare - Overview



Exhibit 118: SBRI Healthcare - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: SBRI Healthcare - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 120: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio