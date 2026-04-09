Medical Knowledge Group Appoints Christie Mealo as Chief AI Officer

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Knowledge Group (MKG), a strategic commercialization partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovators, today announced the appointment of Christie Mealo as Chief AI Officer.

This appointment reflects MKG's continued investment in advancing its technology and AI capabilities across the organization and its client solutions. AI has long been embedded in how MKG develops insights, builds solutions, and supports decision-making, and this role formalizes and scales those efforts across the business.

Medical Knowledge Group names Christie Mealo as Chief AI Officer, advancing AI capabilities. Post this

Mealo brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling AI-driven products. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of AI Products at 90NORTH (IPG Health), where she launched a first-to-market AI product suite that generated more than $10 million in its first year. Prior to that, she spent six years at CVS Health, leading a 20+ person engineering and product team and scaling a population health platform to serve over one million patients, contributing more than $100 million in revenue.

"Christie brings deep experience in building AI-driven solutions at scale," said Leon Behar, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Knowledge Group. "As we continue to evolve how we develop and deliver solutions for our clients, her leadership will help us further integrate AI and technology across our organization."

Mealo is also the founder of Philly Data & AI, a 2,500+ member technology community, and is currently writing a forthcoming book on AI product strategy.

"I'm excited to join MKG at a time when AI is becoming increasingly central to how organizations operate and create value," said Christie Mealo. "MKG has a strong foundation across its portfolio, and I look forward to building on that to further integrate AI into how we develop solutions and support our clients."

About Medical Knowledge Group

Medical Knowledge Group (MKG) provides integrated services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including medical communications, market access strategy, market research, brand engagement, and data & analytics.

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SOURCE Medical Knowledge Group