Medical Knowledge Group Appoints David Margines to Board of Directors, Advancing Its Legacy in AI- and Analytics-Driven Drug Commercialization

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Knowledge Group (MKG) today announced the appointment of David Margines to its Board of Directors. The move deepens the company's commitment to AI- and analytics-driven drug commercialization and its leadership in technology-enabled services.

David Margines has been leading the development and deployment of AI and machine learning products for more than 10 years, first at Google and currently at Waymo, the world's leading autonomous vehicle company. At Waymo, David serves as Director of Product for Perception and Data Infrastructure, developing safety-critical software in a highly regulated environment. His work sits at the intersection of advanced AI systems, scalable data platforms, and rigorous safety standards—experience that directly aligns with MKG's mission to bring precision, intelligence, and accountability to healthcare engagement.

"David's deep expertise in building and deploying AI products at global scale will be transformative for MKG as we continue investing in AI-driven solutions and advanced analytics that, together with our medical and scientific expertise, maximize the commercial and clinical potential of our clients' brands," said Leon Behar, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Knowledge Group. "His leadership in his field reflects the same level of complexity, precision, and responsibility that defines our work. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board."

Prior to Waymo, David scaled several technology startups across a range of industries, with a focus on marketing, building sales teams, and delivering enterprise software and solutions. His combination of product leadership, operational scaling, and go-to-market strategy brings a rare, full-spectrum perspective to MKG's scalable and non-linear growth strategy.

David graduated from Yale University with a degree in Ethics, Politics, and Economics—an academic foundation that complements his technical leadership with a deep understanding of governance, strategy, and societal impact.

"I'm excited to join the Board of Medical Knowledge Group at such a pivotal time in healthcare," said Margines. "MKG has been ahead of the curve in leveraging AI and data and analytics to drive measurable impact in its field. I look forward to supporting the company as it further expands its capabilities and continues shaping the future of drug commercialization strategy and tactical execution."

Medical Knowledge Group partners with life sciences companies to help them navigate an increasingly complex landscape through the integration of AI solutions, rigorous analytics and strategic medical insights. The appointment of David Margines reinforces MKG's long-standing leadership position and underscores its continued investment in fortifying the infrastructure that will define the future of drug commercialization.

