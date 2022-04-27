Medical Laser Systems Market Size to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2019 to 2024|Driven by Rising Incidents of Chronic Diseases | Technavio

Medical Laser Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Our medical laser systems market report covers the following areas:

Medical Laser Systems Market 2020-2024: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the medical laser systems market is the rising incidents of chronic diseases. Increasing cases of chronic conditions including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, skin disorders, eye-related diseases, urological disorders (kidney stones removal), and gynecological diseases worldwide will be influencing the market growth positively. Also, the increasing older adult population worldwide prefers non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of various diseases. Various government initiatives, awareness programs by NGOs, an inclination toward non-invasive treatment procedures, and collaboration of vendors with a hospital to offer medical laser systems at the optimum price, are expected to attract end-users for better diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases, which will have a positive impact on the market.

However, the stringent government regulations will be a major challenge for the medical laser systems market. Medical laser systems offered by vendors are subject to government regulations such as FDA in the US, CE marking in Europe, and other regulations in different regions and countries worldwide. Commercialization of these products with different technologies is a challenging process as some products come under class IV (tests are subject to the greatest level of scrutiny) under the FDA regulations. Medical laser systems classified under the Class IV category in the EU are considered high-risk devices. These devices require premarket approval from notified bodies, including private organizations recognized by the European Free Trade Association. The radiation safety performance standard is mandatory, and products must comply with the requirements of the standard.

Medical Laser Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Diode Laser Systems



Dye Laser Systems



Gas Laser Systems



Solid Laser Systems

Type

Aesthetic Lasers



Surgical Lasers



Therapeutic Lasers



Diagnostics Lasers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Medical Laser Systems Market 2020-2024: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for medical laser systems in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and MEA regions. The quick growth of this market is because of physicians adopting cutting-edge laser procedures in non-invasive techniques, such as laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, laser wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and photo facial. Also, the US has many skilled surgeons trained in state-of-the-art equipment.

The medical laser systems market share growth in the diode laser systems segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global diode laser systems market will witness steady growth in comparison to other product segments during the forecast period. These systems are used in several aesthetic treatments and photodynamic therapies at optimum prices that could boost the market during the forecast period. The market is expected to benefit from increased demand for low-cost laser systems in emerging economies owing to growing awareness about laser aesthetics medicine and growing incidents of chronic diseases.

Medical Laser Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical laser systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical laser systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical laser systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical laser systems market vendors

Medical Laser Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.70 Performing market contribution North America at 28% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Cynosure Inc., IRIDEX Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Olympus Corp., and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Diode laser systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dye laser systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gas laser systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solid laser systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Procedure

Market segments

Comparison by Procedure

Aesthetic lasers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Surgical lasers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Therapeutic lasers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diagnostics lasers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Procedure

Market Segmentation by Application

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Urology

Cardiology

Others

Market Segmentation by End-user

Aesthetic clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Candela Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Cynosure Inc.

IRIDEX Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

