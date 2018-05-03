Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiaries Announce April 2018 as the Largest Revenue Sales Month in Company History

"We're excited to announce that April 2018 was the largest revenue month in the history of our Company," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're experiencing tremendous momentum for our entire portfolio of companies and look forward to building upon our success in May."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. experienced many accomplishments in April 2018 including subsidiary HempMeds® exhibiting at the 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference and releasing a new Active Relief Roll-On product, its subsidiary Kannaway® hosting its largest national convention in company history and releasing several new products and services, and the Company obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international publications including Men's Health, GQ, Forbes, HelloGiggles, Nylon and Equinox's Furthermore Magazine.

"This achievement further demonstrates that Medical Marijuana, Inc. and its subsidiaries will continue to be leaders in the cannabis industry," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. "In addition to staying abreast of cannabis legislation and scientific studies, we're constantly exploring the needs of our customers and working to continue providing the highest quality products."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

