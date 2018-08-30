Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway® Announce August 2018 as the Largest Sales Month in Company History

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that the company and its subsidiary Kannaway® have booked the largest-ever (unaudited) sales month in their history in August of 2018, as well as reached major milestones in business operations. Medical Marijuana, Inc. is also proud to announce that it has set new records for monthly sales bookings for three consecutive months and Kannaway® has set new records for monthly sales bookings for nine consecutive months.

"We are excited to announce August of 2018 was the largest sales month in the history of our company," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "There is significant growth taking place in the entire industry and we're proud to be a part of that."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. and its subsidiaries experienced many accomplishments in August 2018, including the release of a new cannabidiol (CBD) gel capsule product, the first of its kind for the company, to be distributed through its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals®. The company's subsidiary Kannaway® hosted a six-city European Tour that took place throughout the month and gave current and prospective brand ambassadors the opportunity to network with the company's global executive team and learn more about the company.

"As we close in on the third quarter of the fiscal year, we are pleased to continue the success we've seen in the past two quarters," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. "This month we spent a lot of time and effort focusing on our international expansion and look forward to what that will bring to our future."

Accomplishments also include MLB legend Goose Gossage joining the Kannaway® Sports team as a spokesperson, as well as the company obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international news outlets including The Today Show, Elite Daily, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Bustle, Fox 5 San Diego, Benzinga, and Merry Jane.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:



Public Relations Contact:



Andrew Hard



Chief Executive Officer CMW Media



P. 858-264-6600



andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com



www.cmwmedia.com

