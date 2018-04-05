Medical Marijuana, Inc. Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Chief Operating Officer Blake N. Schroeder, Esq. and Company's Rapid Growth

Schroeder, who joined Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Kannaway® in March of 2016, has vast experience leading international companies, with extensive experience in the nutrition industry ranging from legal and regulatory insight to overseeing all aspects of global sales, product development, marketing, distribution and operations. In December 2017, Schroeder was promoted from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer. He also serves as CEO of subsidiary company Kannaway®.

"Blake has been an invaluable asset to our family of companies and has delivered dramatic performance results, pioneered new business strategies and helped improve our operations and brand presence worldwide," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're excited to see what he achieves in 2018 and in upcoming years."

During his time with Medical Marijuana, Inc., Schroeder has been credited with many significant accomplishments for the company including:

Leading Medical Marijuana Inc. and its subsidiaries Kannaway®, HempMeds® Mexico , and HempMeds® Brazil to their largest-ever (unaudited) revenue year in 2017

The Company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™(RSHO) becoming the first government-approved medical cannabis product in Paraguay and Mexico

Medical Marijuana, Inc. portfolio expansion with new subsidiary, Phyto Animal Health, which sells CBD designed for animal health

Re-branding and re-launching subsidiary Kannaway which has increased its revenue by nearly 40 times from March 2016 to March 2018

Launched Kannaway Europe which has become a significant business for the company

The Company and subsidiaries releasing more than a dozen new hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products

The Company receiving international media attention with HempMeds® Mexico President Raul Elizalde's speech at the U.N. World Health Organization Expert Committee on Drug Dependence Convention which influenced the committee to make the expert recommendation that CBD does not induce physical dependence

The Company's flagship product, Real Scientific Hemp Oil being featured on The Doctors

"I'm proud to work with a talented team in an industry that is only at its infancy when it comes to growth potential," said Schroeder. "I'm proud of what our Company has accomplished over the course of the past two years and am excited about our future."

