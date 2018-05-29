Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO to Speak on Medical Cannabis Research at 5th Annual Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo in New York

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to spread education on cannabis and specifically CBD so that we can begin to clear up some misconceptions and further cannabis research," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "With the first-ever import permits for Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) from the governments of Mexico, Brazil and Paraguay, there is clearly an expanding global market for hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products and we plan to continue to be leaders in the industry."

Also attending the conference will be subsidiary Kannaway® spokesperson Christian "Nigerian Nightmare" Okoye. The Nigerian-American former football player was the all-time rushing leader for the Kansas City Chiefs' after playing six seasons with the team. Nicknamed the "Nigerian Nightmare" for his powerful running style and ability to break tackles, Okoye earned two Pro Bowl appearances and three playoff appearances throughout his professional football career. Now retired, Okoye has partnered with Kannaway to speak up on how CBD helps him live a normal, healthy life without the assistance of opioids and how many athletes could benefit from it as well.

Joining Christian Okoye will be HempMeds® spokesperson and first female UFC fighter Liz Carmouche. Carmouche is the UFC's first openly-gay fighter and the UFC's most decorated ex-military fighter. In addition to training for her upcoming fight against Jennifer Maia on July 14, Liz is speaking up on how CBD helps her train harder and recover faster. Both Okoye and Carmouche will speak on an Athlete Patient Panel on June 2 at 10:00 a.m. in room #1A16.

Visitors who stop by the HempMeds and Kannaway ® booth can expect to learn more about the Company's unique line of CBD hemp oil supplements, including its award-winning brands like Dixie Botanicals® and RSHO™.

Dr. Titus will be speaking about CBD on May 31 at 12:00 p.m. in room #1A11. He will also be speaking on a panel discussing "Investing in Publicly Traded Cannabis Companies" on June 1 at 2:00 p.m. in room #1A16.

For more information about the CWCBE, visit http://www.cwcbexpo.com/new-york/2018.

