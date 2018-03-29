Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS' The Doctors

The product featured, Real Scientific Hemp Oil™, is a pure non-GMO hemp oil, unmodified and sourced straight from the hemp plant. RSHO™ is extracted from hemp using supercritical CO2 and Triple Lab Tested™ and is cultivated free of chemical fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides in Northern Europe.

"We're very pleased with this national TV segment that features our CBD hemp oil product and talks about the health and wellness benefits of CBD," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We are dedicated to educating our customers about the many uses of cannabis and how it interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary HempMeds®, the company that sells RSHO™, was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 and was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

