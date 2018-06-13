Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Announces Import Permits for First-Ever THC-Free CBD Product in Argentina

"As a company of firsts, we're proud to offer the first THC-free CBD product in Argentina," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "In recent years, our company has been a leader in providing several Latin American countries with access to CBD and we're happy to add this very important country to our roster."

FLOS Innovation will be the exclusive distributor of RSHO-X™ in Argentina. This company is known for its dedication to high-quality offerings and product transparency.

"We're very excited to partner with HempMeds and distribute these high-quality CBD products in our country," said FLOS Innovation CEO Carlos Mendez. "We only work with the most reputable companies on the market and this company is no exception. We are very enthusiastic to help people understand the many therapeutic benefits of the product."

In Argentina, CBD products are sold for compassionate use and must be prescribed by a licensed physician. A patient is allowed to import as much as a six-month's supply and import is currently only allowed for the indication of refractory epilepsy. It is predicted that other conditions will soon be allowed.

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 -- and the first to both make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers and provide high-quality CBD oil to customers around the world. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marijuana-inc-subsidiary-hempmeds-announces-import-permits-for-first-ever-thc-free-cbd-product-in-argentina-300665368.html

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://cmwmedia.com

