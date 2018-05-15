Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Garners National News Coverage in Top Wellness Magazine SHAPE

A May 10, 2018, article on the SHAPE Magazine website entitled "The Best Health and Wellness CBD Products" showcases HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On and talks about how it soothes tired, overworked muscles with a mixture of cannabidiol (CBD), natural herbal extracts and menthol. The leading wellness website, which boasts an audience of over 5 million global monthly views, is targeted predominately at millennial fitness and health conscious consumers and is a leading resource for those who want to learn more about living longer, more fulfilling lives.

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 -- and the first to both make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers and also provide high-quality CBD oil to customers around the world. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import permits for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.

"We're honored that this publication recommends HempMeds' newest product, the Active Relief Roll-On, to its readers," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that this article will help consumers understand the many benefits of CBD and the high quality of our products."

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer, CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marijuana-inc-subsidiary-hempmeds-garners-national-news-coverage-in-top-wellness-magazine-shape-300648191.html

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

