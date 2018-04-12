Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Launches New Active Relief Roll-On Product at Pittsburgh World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo

HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On is formulated with natural herbal extracts, menthol and 10 mg of hemp extract. It features a quick dry formula and a light menthol scent. HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On cooling effects help sooth tired, overworked muscles and address the joint stiffness and discomfort that come with everyday exertion.

"The company is pleased to announce a new topical hemp product, targeted to athletes and active adults, at this international cannabis event," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that it will help provide people with the comforting effects they need to live their best, fullest lives."

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

