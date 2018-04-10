Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® to Sponsor and Exhibit at 2018 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo

"We are excited to return to the World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo again this year as both a sponsor and exhibitor," said HempMeds® President Stephen Jones. "We're looking forward to contributing our knowledge and innovative, world-class cannabidiol (CBD) products to this internationally recognized industry event."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus will bring his expertise to this year's conference as a featured speaker for the "An Introduction to CBDs: Who Can They Help and What are Their Health Benefits?" session. On April 12 at 1:00 p.m., Dr. Titus will discuss the endocannabinoid system and the potential health and wellness benefits of CBD.

"It is an honor to be a part of this growing community of thought leaders and experts who share the same goal of increasing education and awareness about CBD," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "As a company of firsts, we strive to make sure we are always sharing our unique knowledge with our peers in the industry."

Also on April 12, Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s public relations firm CMW Media will host its "Children & Cannabis" panel for the second year in a row at 4:00 p.m. on the Main Stage. Attendees will have a chance to listen to first-hand testimonies of families with young medical cannabis patients.

Visit HempMeds® and learn more about its Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) CBD products at booth #405.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

