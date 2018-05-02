Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces Partnership with NFL Legend Christian "Nigerian Nightmare" Okoye

"We're thrilled to work with Mr. Okoye and to continue the conversation about the benefits that athletes like him are experiencing from using CBD," said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. "His personal story is a perfect example of how CBD not only can improve a person's life, but also enable them to continue living the active lifestyles they have grown accustomed to."

Kannaway® is the first hemp lifestyle network to legally offer hemp-based botanical CBD wellness products. Earlier this month, the Company announced March of 2018 as its largest-ever (unaudited) sales revenue month in its history and that the Company has grown nearly 40 times in revenue since 2016.

As a Kannaway® spokesperson, Okoye regularly uses Kannaway® Pure Gold CBD liquid, Kannaway® Gold Premium Oral Applicator and the Kannaway® Chocolate Energy Chews. Like most athletes, Okoye was excited to see that the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from its 2018 banned substances list, opening up access to thousands of athletes around the globe who are subject to drug tests.

"I'm looking forward to sharing my experience with Kannaway's many unique CBD products. I was skeptical at first but now I couldn't imagine life without them," said Okoye. "I hope my story can help spread awareness of the benefits of CBD so that athletes like me can feel comfortable giving it a try."

The Nigerian-American former football player retired in 1993 as the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time rushing leader after playing six seasons with the team. Nicknamed the "Nigerian Nightmare" for his powerful running style and ability to break tackles, Okoye earned a league rushing title in 1989, two Pro Bowl appearances and three playoff appearances throughout his professional football career. Okoye was voted the American Football Conference MVP by the NFL Players Association and received the Mackie award for most touchdowns in the AFC. He is a member of the NAIA Track and Field Hall of Fame, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, Missouri State Sports Hall of Fame and Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. In 2006, Okoye became the President/Founder of the California Sports Hall of Fame.

"It is an honor to work with individuals like Christian Okoye who share the same goal of increasing education and awareness of CBD as a safe dietary supplement," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that this partnership will help clear up the many misconceptions people have about cannabis and CBD."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s video statement, click here.

Shareholders are also encouraged to visit the Medical Marijuana, Inc. Shop for discounted products.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act. The Company does sell and distribute hemp-based products.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 888-829- 0070

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marijuana-inc-subsidiary-kannaway-announces-partnership-with-nfl-legend-christian-nigerian-nightmare-okoye-300640941.html

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

