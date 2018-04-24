Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Unveils New Hempy's® Brand, Including New Responsibly Sourced Hemp Clothing, Products and Accessories

"We are excited to be able to offer the Hempy's brand experience to Kannaway customers," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "These products are fashionable, sustainably made and durable, three qualities that make for easy, long-lasting use."

Hempy's® products are for the environmentally conscious consumer and are created by using responsibly sourced hemp and organic cotton textiles. Available Hempy's® hemp products include:

Hemp Beanies and Hats

Hemp Belts

Hemp Wallets

Hemp Shirts

Hemp Jeans

Hemp Lip Balm

Hemp Candles

"The great thing about hemp clothing is the number of advantages it has over traditional clothing fabrics. Not only does it have a soft feel but it is so durable that it tends to last for a long time," said Hempy's® owner Kenneth Smith. "Since hemp has more than 50,000 uses, we at Hempy's® are happy to continue working with the Kannaway® distribution network to educate the consumer and bring these products to a larger market."

Shop the entire line of Hempy's® hemp clothing and accessories in the Kannaway® online store.

About Hempy's®

Hempy's®, founded in 1995, is one of the oldest hemp consumer goods manufacturing companies in the United States. It has grown into one of the best known and most admired hemp brands in the country. Hempy's® is known both domestically and internationally for its quality, long lasting, well-made goods. Hempy's® currently has over 200 active wholesale accounts with eco-friendly retailers who carry their goods.

About Kannaway, LLC

Kannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

