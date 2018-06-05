Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Phyto Animal Health Adds HempBone Bacon Apple Donuts to CBD Pet Product Line

Featuring natural bacon and apple ingredients, the HempBone Bacon Apple Donuts artisanal baked pet treats are infused with 4 mg of CBD per chew to promote overall wellness for pets. The new all-natural supplement is intended for daily use to help cardiovascular function, support healthy joints, and promote neurological health and emotional behavior.

"We worked closely with Phyto Animal Health's Veterinary Advisory Board and CBD experts to formulate the newest addition to our product line. Our HempBone Bacon Apple Donuts are the perfect nutritional supplement to add to your pet's balanced diet," said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. "Pet owners now have an all-natural supplement option that is beneficial for the wellbeing of their beloved dogs and cats."

The HempBone Bacon Apple Donuts are available for purchase on the Phyto Animal Health website, priced at $34.00 per package. This new treat offers:

4 mg of CBD per chew

All-natural ingredients – Real bacon, apples, cinnamon, and flaxseed

Free of corn, wheat and soy

Veterinarian recommended

Sourced from hemp plants that contain less than 0.3% THC

Triple Lab Tested™ Process Verifies Cannabinoid Content and Safety

"The most fascinating thing about cannabidiol (CBD) is its many diverse uses, for both humans and animals," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Similar to humans, pets have an endocannabinoid system that seems responsible for maintaining homeostasis within the body."

Phyto Animal Health offers a line of CBD hemp oil supplements and hemp products targeted to cats, dogs and horses. CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians for cardiovascular, orthopedic and mental animal health. These products offer an abundant number of terpenes, essential fatty acids and other cannabinoids found naturally in hemp.

"As a firm believer in evidence-based medicine and after extensive review of the scientific literature with personal experience in my own pet, it is my opinion that phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant offer a more natural approach to maintaining a more balanced and healthy quality of life in the face of disease and age related changes," said Phyto Animal Health Advisory Board Member Stephen Cital, RVT, SRA, RLAT, VTS-Lab Animal.

To learn more about Phyto Animal Health Hemp Bone Bacon Apple Donuts, please visit: https://shop.phytoanimalhealth.com/hempbone-bacon-apple-donuts.html.

About Phyto Animal Health

As a company that cares about the health and wellbeing of all animals, Phyto Animal Health also cares about the earth. Using the least amount of water and other resources to create its products, the Company aims to leave the smallest footprint possible while helping provide cats, dogs and horses with the nutrients they need to have outstanding mental and physical health.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts ® . Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

