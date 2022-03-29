Medical Massage Opens Fallopian Tubes in 143 Infertile Women; 80 Become Pregnant Naturally

A 'hands-on' physical therapy (Clear Passage®) that feels like a deep massage is opening totally blocked fallopian tubes in women diagnosed infertile – previously thought impossible without surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical therapist Belinda Wurn was in debilitating pain due to adhesions that bound her pelvic organs like a straitjacket after surgery and radiation therapy. She was told by her doctors "Learn to live with the pain; surgery is the only thing that removes adhesions (internal scarring), but it causes more to form." At 33 and facing a life of constant pain, she and her husband Larry, a massage therapist began investigating ways to decrease adhesions naturally. Little did they know their findings would create families for hundreds of infertile couples and inspire medical research into non-surgical methods to replace major surgery.

X-rays BEFORE THERAPY shows a uterus narrowed by adhesions. Red circles show that no dye exits the fallopian tubes; both are totally blocked. AFTER THERAPY the uterus is clearly wider, no longer bound in adhesions. Dye flows freely from both fallopian tubes (green circles), showing they have been opened by therapy alone. Pregnancy rates after Clear Passage® therapy are often higher post-surgical rates, perhaps due to the scarring that occurs as the tubes heal from surgery. 81 of 143 (57%) of infertile women became pregnant after therapy opened their tubes. 80 were natural pregnancies, one was by IVF. Surgical success rates are shown above.

"Our first infertility reversals were an unexpected side-effect," Belinda said. "After two years developing work to relieve my adhesions, I was completely out of pain. When we started treating others with pelvic pain, women with totally blocked fallopian tubes began reporting natural pregnancy after therapy. We were shocked; surgery or IVF were thought to be the only options for these women before these reversals."

Scientists from a nearby medical school and a local research gynecologist developed ways to measure the new treatment's results. They were surprised to find the therapy's pregnancy rates were often higher than results from surgical studies. In a 10-year retrospective study, the non-surgical treatment opened tubes in 143 of 235 women (61%), 80 of whom had natural pregnancies. When study data showed therapy helped some other causes of female infertility, the group opened Clear Passage® clinics to provide infertile women with the all-natural treatment.

Since their first success, the Wurns report that over a thousand babies have been born to patients diagnosed infertile due to blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis, advanced age and other causes after receiving the treatment, which can feel like a deep massage. Several women have reported two or more full-term pregnancies after therapy, indicating the effects are long-lasting for some women. While most women experience natural pregnancies, the therapy has been a useful adjunct to IVF when used before embryo transfer, according to published literature.

"Fallopian tubes are one of the most delicate structures in the human body," says study author, gynecologist-surgeon Richard King, M.D. "Designed to carry a single-celled egg to meet a single sperm, they provide the place where life begins. While surgery can open tubes, these tiny passages can re-occlude due to post-surgical adhesions. Witnessing these therapists open totally blocked fallopian tubes with just their hands has been remarkable. Their therapy provides an option for women who want to avoid the risks and costs of more invasive techniques."

Safety and effectiveness are supported by numerous peer-reviewed citations and studies published in medical journals housed in the National Library of Medicine. Available in the U.S.A. and in England, treatment is generally performed over five days (M-F), with two hours of therapy each morning and afternoon. Applicants are welcome to complete a Medical History Form which Clear Passage® reviews without charge to determine appropriateness and likely success for each patient. For more information, call 352-336-1433, email [email protected] or visit www.ClearPassage.com . View a newscast from ABC-Chicago about one of the women in the study.

