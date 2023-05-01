Medical Oncologists Elena Kruglyak, MD and Samarth Reddy, MD Join Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome two Board-certified medical oncologists to its Delray clinic in Palm Beach County. Elena Kruglyak, MD and Samarth L. Reddy, MD have joined the statewide practice, and are providing care to patients at 5130 Linton Blvd, Suite B4, Delray Beach, Florida 33484.

Both physicians will also begin seeing patients in a new FCS office location in Boca Raton, scheduled to open later this summer.

Elena Kruglyak, MD and Samarth L. Reddy, MD, have joined the statewide practice and are providing care to patients at FCS' Delray Beach office. Both physicians will also begin seeing patients in a new FCS office location in Boca Raton, scheduled to open later this summer.

"These outstanding oncology care experts share our commitment to providing world-class cancer care in community settings, and we are delighted to welcome them to our practice," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

"Both of these physicians join us with impressive credentials," said Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician. "As a certified Hospice Medical Director, Dr. Kruglyak brings specialized expertise in palliative medicine, and will be a tremendous expert resource for our patients and her clinical colleagues," he said. "Dr. Reddy is an active participant in clinical trials and has extensive research experience in the area of prostate cancer."

Dr. Kruglyak received her medical degree from Sackler School of Medicine in Tel-Aviv, Israel and completed Internal Medicine residency training and fellowships in Medical Oncology and Hematology at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York.

Dr. Reddy received his medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Following Internal Medicine residency training at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago, he was awarded a fellowship in Hematology/Medical Oncology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has held academic appointments and currently serves as Assistant Professor for the College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute