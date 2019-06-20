Medical Packaging Market Outlook to 2027: Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions
Jun 20, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advances in medical device packaging, environmentally friendly materials & processes and growing demand for flexible packaging solutions.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Medical Packaging Market, By Type
4.1 Trays
4.2 Bags & Pouches
4.3 Boxes
4.4 Flow Wraps
4.5 Stick Packs
4.6 Clamshell Packs
4.7 Blister Packets
4.8 Cartons
4.9 Containers
4.10 Vials
4.11 Individual-wrap Packages
4.12 Other Types
5 Medical Packaging Market, By Material
5.1 Paper & Paperboard
5.2 Polymer
5.3 Non-Woven Fabric
5.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.5 Polypropylene (PP)
5.6 Polystyrene (PS)
5.7 Polyethylene (PE)
5.8 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.9 Glass
5.10 Sterilization
5.11 Foam
5.12 Tyvek
5.13 Films
5.14 Molded Fiber
5.15 Adhesives
5.16 Metal
5.17 Other Materials
6 Medical Packaging Market, By Packing Type
6.1 Secondary
6.2 Primary
6.3 Shrink Packing
6.4 Tertiary
7 Medical Packaging Market, By Application
7.1 Medical Equipment & Tools
7.2 Implants
7.3 Medical Devices
7.4 In Vitro Diagnostic Devices (IVDs)
7.5 Pharmaceuticals
7.6 Plastic Industries
7.7 Chemicals and Research
7.8 Other Applications
8 Medical Packaging Market, By End User
8.1 Clinics
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Medical and Research Centers
8.4 Forensic Departments
8.5 Other End Users
9 Medical Packaging Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
11.2 CCL Industries Inc.
11.3 Amcor Limited
11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
11.5 3M Company
11.6 Westrock Company
11.7 Avery Dennison Corporation
11.8 Bemis Company Inc.
11.9 Placon Corporation
11.10 Berry Plastics Corporation
11.11 Klockner Pentaplast Group
11.12 Sonoco Products Company
11.13 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
11.14 Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG
11.15 Thomas Packaging LLC
11.16 MeadWestvaco Corporation
11.17 Chesapeake Limited
11.18 Oliver Healthcare Packaging
11.19 Beacon Plastics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojekk0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
