Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $72.22 Billion by 2030 at a 25.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robotics Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Robotics Market will reach US$ 72.22 Billion in 2030, according to the publisher.

The medical robotics market has been growing steadily in recent years and is expected to continue in the coming years. As a result, Medical Robotics Market was valued at US$ 11.66 Billion in 2022.



The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the adoption of medical robotics by reducing the number of healthcare workers available to perform procedures and increasing the need for contactless patient interactions. As a result, hospitals have rapidly adopted robotic surgery in the U.S. and Europe to treat a wide range of conditions. The most widely used medical computerized surgical system consists of a camera arm and mechanical arms with surgical instruments attached. Robot-assisted procedures encompass various medical interventions, such as removing cancerous tumors, biopsies, repairing heart valves, and gastric bypasses.

Medical Robotics Markets shall expand at a CAGR of 25.60% from 2022 to 2030

The growth driver of the medical robotics market on a global scale is a range of ongoing technological advancements like motion sensors, robotic catheter control systems (CCS), 3D imaging, data recorders, data analytics, H.D. surgical microscopic cameras, and remote navigation. Furthermore, the growing elderly population in various countries has increased the demand for performing medical procedures more efficiently and effectively with robots. Additionally, the medical robotics market propelling shall be due to an anticipated increase in FDA clearances for these products in the forecast period.



The rise of the medical robotics market has been due to government support through funding and initiatives to promote research and development and adopt robotic technology in healthcare facilities worldwide. A notable example is China's National Science and Technology Major Project on Intelligent Robots, a significant government investment seeking to advance the development of intelligent medical robots for diagnosis and treatment.

Laparoscopic application dominates the Global Medical Robotics Market

By application, the medical robotics market categories are Neurology, Cardiology, Orthopaedic, Laparoscopic, Physical, Pharmacy, and Others. Medical robots are gaining popularity because they can perform minimally invasive surgical procedures with greater fidelity and accuracy than humans, reducing patient trauma, pain, and recovery time. They also assist in routine and repetitive physical tasks, freeing up medical personnel for more critical studies, which is crucial in areas with a shortage of skilled medical personnel. In addition, technological advancements have enabled medical robots to become more precise, flexible, and effective in various physical tasks, creating new possibilities for biological applications in the global medical robotics market.



The medical robots market can address the shortage of skilled laparoscopic surgeons in many countries by providing more efficient and accurate healthcare services. They can perform laparoscopic procedures consistently and precisely, minimizing the reliance on highly experienced surgeons. This technology can also lead to cost savings for healthcare facilities by reducing errors and improving productivity. Moreover, the users can program medical robots to perform specific tasks continuously, reducing the need for human staff.

Specialty Centres are rising in the Medical Robotics market as they invest in advanced Technology

Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centres, and Rehabilitation Centres are the three end-users available in the medical robotics market. Specialty centers invest in advanced medical robotics technology, offering more precise and minimally invasive surgeries that improve patient outcomes, reduce complications, and shorten recovery time, attracting patients seeking high-quality healthcare services and creating a solid brand image for the center, differentiating it from competitors and attracting patients who value advanced technology and medical expertise.

Thanks to strong government support in many countries, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for growth in the Global Medical Robotics Market

The medical robotics market thrives in several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Healthcare spending has increased in many Asia-Pacific countries, creating more opportunities for medical robotics technology to integrate into their healthcare systems. Governments in the region have supported the development and adoption of medical robotics technology, such as Japan providing funding for research and development. Additionally, the Chinese government is investing in domestic MedTech manufacturers to reduce their dependence on foreign technology, including developing intelligent robots and robotic medical devices such as surgical robots. The da Vinci system was prevalent in China, with over 60,000 operations.



The North American medical robot market is projected to hold the most significant revenue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the region's advancements in technology, increasing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals, and availability of upgraded medical robots in the market. The market is gaining momentum due to continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the market is experiencing growth due to increased funding from both public and private sources. The presence of competent companies responsible for regulating the devices also contributes to the market's growth and stability in the United States.

Key Players

IRobot, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, McKesson, and Ekso Bionics Holdings are some of the major companies in the medical robotics market.



In September 2022 - Titan Medical entered into a limited development program agreement with Medtronic, whereby Medtronic will assess the effectiveness of Titan's instruments and cameras in gynecological procedures aligning with Titan Medical's plan to focus on gynecological procedures as the initial application for its surgical robot.



In June 2022 - Intuitive, a worldwide technology firm specializing in minimally invasive healthcare and a trailblazer in robotic-assisted surgery disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had authorized the merging of mobile cone-beam C.T. (CBCT) imaging technology with the Ion Endoluminal System, the employment of which is in robotic-assisted bronchoscopy.

Application - Medical Robotic Market breakup from 7 Viewpoints:

1. Neurology

2. Cardiology

3. Orthopaedic

4. Laparoscopic

5. Physical

6. Pharmacy

7. Others

End-Users - Medical Robotic Market breakup from 3 Viewpoints:

1. Hospitals & Clinics

2. Specialty Centres

3. Rehabilitation Centres

Regions - Medical Robotic Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Porter's Five Forces



6. Global Medical Robotics Market



7. Share Analysis - Global Medical Robotics Market



8. Application - Global Medical Robotics Market



9. End Users - Global Medical Robotics Market



10. Region - Global Medical Robotics Market



11. Key Players Analysis



Companies Mentioned

IRobot

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Accuray

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

McKesson

Ekso Bionics Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swue3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets