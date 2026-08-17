Medical Solutions ranks among nation's Top 5 largest healthcare staffing firms

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce solutions partners, has once again been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the United States.

In the 2026 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms report, Medical Solutions ranked No. 5 among the nation's largest healthcare staffing firms. The company is also ranked No. 2 among travel nursing firms and No. 3 among allied healthcare staffing firms.

Medical Solutions continues to help healthcare organizations build more resilient workforce strategies through flexible, customized solutions designed to improve workforce stability, manage labor costs and support high-quality patient care.

"Being recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts is a reflection of our team's commitment to helping healthcare organizations solve today's workforce challenges," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "As the healthcare workforce continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering strategic solutions that support our clients, create opportunities for clinicians and strengthen patient care."

According to SIA's 2026 report, the firms included on this year's list represent 86% of the U.S. healthcare staffing market, which generated an estimated $33 billion in revenue in 2025.

Medical Solutions' continued recognition reflects the strength of its partnerships with healthcare organizations across the country and its commitment to delivering workforce solutions that adapt to changing market needs.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, Medical Solutions has grown into one of the nation's largest healthcare workforce partners. The company supports healthcare organizations through a broad portfolio of workforce solutions, backed by one of the largest healthcare talent networks, roughly one million pre-screened clinicians, and a 95% client satisfaction rating.

To view the complete 2026 Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms report, visit: https://www.staffingindustry.com/research/research-reports/americas/largest-healthcare-staffing-firms-in-the-united-states-2026-update.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's leading healthcare workforce partners, delivering workforce solutions, advisory services, technology, recruiting, and staffing. With expertise across managed services, internal resource pools, virtual health, workforce disruption, contingent staffing (including PRN, local, and travel), interim leadership, domestic and international direct hire, and dedicated managed staffing, Medical Solutions empowers healthcare systems to optimize labor costs, improve patient care, and prepare for future workforce needs. Learn more at www.medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC