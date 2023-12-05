Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Worth $3.7 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population globally contribute to the rising demand for advanced wound care solutions, spurring innovation in adhesive technologies for medical applications. Additionally, the surge in outpatient procedures and a preference for minimally invasive treatments propel the use of medical adhesives in various healthcare settings.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market"

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $3.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, backing material, type, application end user and region Geographies Covered North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Moreover, a growing emphasis on patient comfort and convenience is fueling the development of skin-friendly adhesives that offer secure attachment without causing irritation or damage. The rise of wearable medical devices, such as continuous glucose monitors and smart patches, is also boosting the demand for gentle and reliable adhesives.

The medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is further segmented based on the product, backing material, application, type, end-user, and region.

The acrylic-based adhesives segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Acrylic-based medical stick-to-skin adhesives represent a class of adhesives commonly used in the healthcare industry for applications such as wound care, wearable medical devices, and transdermal drug delivery systems. These adhesives are known for their strong bonding properties, durability, and biocompatibility. Acrylic adhesives can provide a balance between adhesion strength and gentle removal, making them suitable for use on sensitive skin.

The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, rising demand for wearable medical devices, and the expanding geriatric population are key drivers for the growth of the acrylic-based medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

The wound dressing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Medical stick-to-skin adhesives designed for wound dressing applications play a pivotal role in the field of healthcare, providing secure and comfortable solutions for wound care. These adhesives are typically composed of a backing material, often fabric or plastic, coated with a medical-grade adhesive that adheres gently to the skin. Wound dressings with these adhesives serve to protect and promote the healing of wounds, ranging from minor cuts to surgical incisions.

Driving factors for the adoption of these adhesives include the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds due to factors like diabetes and aging populations, along with the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide.

In the end-user segment, hospitals & clinics hold the largest market share in the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

The end users' market in 2022 was dominated by hospitals & clinics. Medical stick-to-skin adhesives are integral components in hospitals and clinics, offering versatile solutions across a spectrum of medical applications. From wound care and IV securement to diagnostic procedures and surgical interventions, these adhesives play a crucial role in ensuring effective patient care. Driving factors for their widespread use in healthcare facilities include the increasing patient population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical procedures.

North America will continue to dominate the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market in 2029.

On the basis of region, the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America has various advantages—an advanced healthcare system, high public and private healthcare spending, a rise in the geriatric population, and the significant presence of prominent players in the region are the major factors contributing to the growth of North America and the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market APAC is known to grow at the highest rate. The growth in the market can be attributed to increasing R&D activities, and high growth in the healthcare industries.

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Restraints:

Regulatory compliance and safety concerns

Opportunities:

Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets

Challenge:

Ensuring adhesion and skin-friendliness

Key Market Players of Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Industry:

The medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is a competitive market, the prominent players in the global market include 3M Company (US), Scapa Healthcare (Mativ Holdings, Inc.) (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 23%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 28%, Directors: 35%, and Others: 37%

By Region: North America : 33%, Europe : 24%, Asia Pacific : 18%, Latin America : 10%; Middle East : 10%; Africa : 5%

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Recent Developments:

In October 2023 , DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) launched a new DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive. The higher-adhesion, low-cyclic soft silicone skin adhesive (SSA) is designed for advanced wound care dressings and adhering medical devices to the skin for long wear time and gentle removal.

, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) launched a new DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive. The higher-adhesion, low-cyclic soft silicone skin adhesive (SSA) is designed for advanced wound care dressings and adhering medical devices to the skin for long wear time and gentle removal. In July 2023 , H.B. Fuller Company (US) acquired Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US). The acquisition will help H.B. Fuller expand its capabilities in the fast-growing healthcare adhesives market.

, H.B. Fuller Company (US) acquired Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US). The acquisition will help H.B. Fuller expand its capabilities in the fast-growing healthcare adhesives market. In February 2023 , 3M Company (US) launched 3M Medical Tape 4578, a new adhesive tape that can stick to the skin for up to 28 days for use with medical monitors, sensors, and wearables.

, Company (US) launched Medical Tape 4578, a new adhesive tape that can stick to the skin for up to 28 days for use with medical monitors, sensors, and wearables. In November 2022 , Avery Dennison Corporation (US) launched MED 5740, MED 5741, and MED 5742 at the Medica International Trade Fair at Messe Düsseldorf. These products are single-coated adhesive materials designed for long-term, multi-week wear.

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall medical stick-to-skin adhesives market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, Advancements in wearable medical devices, Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, Increasing aging population), restraints (Regulatory compliance and safety concerns, High cost of advanced adhesive products), opportunities (Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, Expansion of home healthcare services, Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring) and challenges (Ensuring long-term adhesion and skin-friendliness, Maintaining long-term adhesion) influencing the growth of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, animal type, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, animal type, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market.

