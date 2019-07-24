Medical Tapes & Bandages: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2024 with Analysis on Emerging Trends, Major Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Application (Surgery, Trauma & Laceration, Ulcer, Sports Injury, Burn Injury and Others), By End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the research report, the market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.81% during 2019-2024.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medical tapes and bandages market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Market Insights & Segments

As a result of continuous technological advancements, a wide variety of medical tapes and bandages are available in the market. Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic ailments, surging share of geriatric population in concurrence with rising healthcare expenditure has also been instrumental in driving the global demand for medical tapes and bandages.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application as well as end-user area.

On the basis of product type, the segment of medical bandages has been dominating the global market and is also anticipated to witness growth at a sustainable rate.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global medical tapes and bandages market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include the presence of a vast consumer base, significant improvements in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Outlook



5. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Segment Analysis



7. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Regional Analysis



8. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Drivers

8.2 Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Restraints



9. Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Company Profiles

13.1 3M Health Care

13.2 Avcor Health Care Products, Inc.

13.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.

13.4 Derma Sciences, Inc.

13.5 Medline Industries, Inc.

13.6 Dukal Corporation

13.7 Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.

13.8 Andover Healthcare, Inc.

13.9 Dynarex Corporation

13.10 Kerma Medical Products, Inc.

