Medical Technologies Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2027|Frequent product launches in IVDs to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical technologies market is set to grow by USD 313 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Frequent product launches in IVD (in-vitro diagnosis) drive the growth of the medical technologies market. The frequent product launches by vendors to cater to the growing demand will attribute to the market's growth. Effective and accurate results are enabled by advanced IVD products with molecular diagnostic capabilities. Moreover, increasing chronic diseases among people of all ages, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the increasing number of diseases will also influence the medical technologies market. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Technologies Market 2023-2027

The medical technologies market covers the following areas:

The report on the medical technologies market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Medical Technologies Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices is an emerging market trend.

IoT is a world where data is exchanged between physical objects such as sensors, on-device software, and technologies that are adjacent to other systems and devices.

It also has a wide range of healthcare applications, potentially extending both inside and outside healthcare facilities.

Additionally, IoT connectivity and security solutions work seamlessly with a wide array of medical devices.

Hence, the increasing use of IoT and connected medical devices is one of the major healthcare industry trends driving the growth of the global medical technologies market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The high cost of implementation of digital health solutions challenge the market growth.

Generally, a digital health system can be implemented over a period of time ranging from a few months to several years.

For example, it took three years to integrate EHRs throughout the Partners HealthCare hospital network. Such incidents highlight how crucial thorough study is before deployment.

Also, along with the cost, implementing digital healthcare solutions takes a lot of time.

Hence, the high implementation costs of digital health will likely hamper the growth of the global medical technologies market during the forecast period.

Medical Technologies Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

The market share growth by the medical devices segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Therapeutic and surgical devices, patient monitoring, diagnostic and medical imaging devices (PMDMIDs), and other medical devices are among some of the major medical device categories. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases and associated risk factors, the aging population, awareness-raising initiatives by public and private organizations, and rising healthcare costs are boosting the growth of the medical devices segment. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Boston Scientific Corp.

Canon Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

General Electric Co.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic Plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Olympus Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Siemens AG

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers medical technologies such as medical devices sterilized with electron beams.

The company offers medical technologies such as medical devices sterilized with electron beams. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers medical technologies such as NEXTLAB ASC and OBL Solutions, Lab Agent inventory management.

The company offers medical technologies such as NEXTLAB ASC and OBL Solutions, Lab Agent inventory management. Canon Inc. - The company offers medical technologies such as Alphenix for Angiography.

Medical Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 313 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Olympus Corp., OMRON Corp., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Cardinal Health Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

