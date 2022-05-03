Medical Technology Specialist Joins CD&R's Healthcare Team

Mr. Tomer has 22 years of experience in leadership roles within the medical technology sector, running various global franchises at Johnson & Johnson focused on a range of therapeutic areas including diabetes care, spine, cardiology, endovascular, orthopedics, and electrophysiology, both in the US and Europe. Most recently, as Global President of Johnson & Johnson's $1.4 billion DePuy Synthes Spine franchise, Mr. Tomer drove global strategy, commercial execution, innovation, portfolio and brand management, as well as led the process of recruiting new talent and reforming the culture of the organization. This resulted in a tripling of the Spine business' pipeline value, advancing the company portfolio and stabilizing the business from previous market share losses.

"Nadav brings a strong track record of execution and deep experience leading global businesses in the medical technology field across a range of therapeutic areas and disciplines," said CD&R Partner Derek Strum. "We believe he will be highly valuable in creating differentiated angles and enhancing our ability to underwrite high conviction, execution-based investment cases as we look to expand our investments in medical technology."

"CD&R has a strong reputation for building and growing businesses, particularly in healthcare," said Mr. Tomer. "I look forward to working with the talented CD&R team of investment and operating professionals and contributing to the continued success of the CD&R funds and their portfolio companies in the medical technology sector."

Currently, Mr. Tomer serves on the board of directors at Augmedics, Agada Medical, and Vascular Graft Solutions. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management program at Harvard Business School, holds a B.S. in Medicine from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and an MBA in Finance and New Ventures from Bar IIan University.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

