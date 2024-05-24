Medical Tubing Expander Market size is set to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2024-2028, increasing cases of copd to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical tubing expander market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Material (Plastics, Rubbers, and Specialty polymers), Application (Bulk disposable tubing, Catheters and cannulas, Drug delivery system, and Special application), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled A.P. Extrusion Inc., Avient Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Diversatek Inc., Duke Extrusion, FBK Medical Tubing Inc., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Life Vascular Devices Biotech SL, MDC Industries Ltd., Nordson Corp., Optinova Holding Ab, Polyzen Inc., REHAU Group, Teel Plastics Inc., Tekni Plex Inc., Teknor Apex Co. Inc., Teleflex Inc., The Lubrizol Corp., and Zeus Co. Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The medical tubing expander market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for personalized treatments. Custom-designed expanders cater to specific patient profiles and medical situations, enhancing comfort, reducing complications, and optimizing treatment outcomes. Key areas of application include fluid, gas, and liquid flow in modern healthcare for various medical conditions and disorders, such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and urological issues.

Manufacturers focus on creating tubing expanders from materials like plastic, rubber, metal, and glass, ensuring flexibility, durability, hardness, and abrasion resistance. These expanders are essential components in medical devices, medical tubes, and surgical equipment used in hospital rooms, coronavirus infection treatment, respiratory disorders management, infusion pumps, blood testing in laboratories, and surgical techniques like laparoscopic, endoscopic, and thoracoscopic procedures. Thin tubes are also utilized in biopsy procedures and heart valve issues treatment.

Market Challenges

Medical tubing plays a crucial role in various medical applications, including urological surgeries. Strict regulations govern the labeling and approval process for medical devices, including tubing. The FDA mandates safety examinations and clinical trials for class II and III devices. Urological devices undergo a detailed, expensive approval process, with any complications leading to recalls.

Key products include blood bags, surgical gloves, intravenous solutions, endotracheal tubing, and various types of medical tubing such as flexible, biocompatible, and bulk disposable tubing. These tubing types are essential in healthcare infrastructure, clinics, and for treating gastrointestinal, urological, cardiovascular, and chronic diseases in an aging population.

Segment Overview

Material 1.1 Plastics

1.2 Rubbers

1.3 Specialty polymers Application 2.1 Bulk disposable tubing

2.2 Catheters and cannulas

2.3 Drug delivery system

2.4 Special application Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Plastics- In the medical tubing expander market, material segmentation plays a significant role, particularly in the production of medical tubing. Clinicians rely on these tubes for various fluid, gas, and liquid flow applications in modern healthcare settings. Plastic tubing, made from materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), nylon, and silicone, dominates the market. PVC, accounting for approximately 30%, is popular due to its versatility in creating tubing for IV sets, enteral feeding tubes, medical catheters, irrigation, and drainage applications.

Plastic tubing is essential in medical devices like ventilators, catheters, and catheterization equipment. It aids in managing medical conditions and disorders, including cardiovascular and gastrointestinal issues. Plastic tubing's flexibility, durability, hardness, and abrasion resistance make it suitable for various applications. Modern healthcare facilities use plastic tubing extensively, especially during respiratory disorders like coronavirus infection.

Thin tubes are crucial in surgical equipment, such as infusion pumps, blood testing, and laboratory procedures. Surgical techniques like laparoscopic, endoscopic, and thoracoscopic surgeries also require plastic tubing. Rubber, metal, and glass tubing are alternatives, but plastic tubing's advantages, such as lightweight, ease of processing, and cost-effectiveness, make it the preferred choice. Plastic tubing's role in medical devices, from heart pumps to heart valve issues, highlights its importance in the medical industry.

Research Analysis

The Medical Tubing Expander Market encompasses the production and supply of expanders used in the manufacturing process of medical tubing. These expanders are essential in shaping and sizing tubing for various medical applications, including those related to gastrointestinal, urological, and cardiovascular diseases. The market caters to the needs of clinicians dealing with chronic conditions and an aging population.

The expanders are made from diverse materials such as plastics, rubbers, and specialty polymers, including silicone, polyolefins, polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonates, and fluoropolymers. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for medical gadgets, flexible tubing, biocompatible tubing, and drug delivery systems. Medical tubing expanders play a crucial role in ensuring the production of high-quality, safe, and effective medical devices.

Market Research Overview

The Medical Tubing Expander market encompasses various types of expanders used in the production of medical tubing. These expanders are essential in creating the desired diameter and shape of tubing for various medical applications. The market includes a range of technologies such as hydraulic, pneumatic, and mechanical expanders. These expanders are used in the manufacturing of different types of medical tubing, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), and silicone tubing.

The market for medical tubing expanders is driven by the increasing demand for medical devices and the growing healthcare industry. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective expanders, further fueling market growth. The market for medical tubing expanders is expected to continue growing in the coming years due to these factors.

