Medical University of South Carolina Joins the Guardian Research Network

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network, Inc. (GRN) announced today that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the only comprehensive academic health system in the state, joined its nationwide consortium of healthcare organizations as the first academic medical center member. This strategic collaboration will augment GRN's mission to expedite cure discovery and care improvements, as well as MUSC's mission to fuel research, education, and innovative care for improved patient outcomes.

"Partnering with GRN will allow for greater insights through expanded benchmarking, increased collaboration with their network of researchers across the country and greater diversity of data, paving the way for our team to expand our innovative research efforts to other states," said Patrick Cawley, M.D., CEO of MUSC Health and executive vice president for Health Affairs at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The affiliation also contributes to GRN's real-world data (RWD) that has the potential to improve the health of millions of patients across the country. GRN's expansive pool of rich RWD is already used to pioneer discoveries in effective treatments for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. As this consortium grows with innovative healthcare organizations and leaders passionate about equal access to the highest level of care, GRN is well-positioned to transform the healthcare experience for patients across the nation.

"Adding a prestigious academic health system elevates the entire GRN network," comments Bruce Holstien, GRN's chief executive officer. "Their innovative leadership, clinical excellence and research expertise will add another dimension to our network as we all work together to create the next generation of care."

About Guardian Research Network

Guardian Research Network, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a nationwide consortium comprised of community healthcare organizations focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures and care improvements. GRN works within the life sciences industry and with its health system members to increase participation in data-driven research, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies and employ real-world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in underserved communities. For more information, visit www.guardianresearch.org .

About the Medical University of South Carolina

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a unique mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. MUSC educates students in six colleges and trains residents and fellows in its health system. In fiscal year 2023, MUSC led the state overall in research funding. For information on academic programs, visit musc . edu .

MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders. Patient care is provided at hospitals, telehealth sites and care locations situated in all regions of South Carolina. In 2023, for the ninth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth . org .

