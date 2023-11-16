Montrose Regional Health Partners with Guardian Research Network for Research

New partnership brings research to the community

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network (GRN) announced today that Montrose Regional Health (MRH), the leading healthcare facility in Colorado's Uncompahgre Valley, has joined its nationwide healthcare research consortium. The new alliance lays the foundation for MRH's research by introducing opportunities for clinical trials in multiple care specialties while supporting GRN in continuing to drive clinical trial participation nationally.

"We're looking forward to participating in this research consortium and connecting with other GRN member health systems that are also committed to finding new methods to diagnose and treat diseases," said Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of MRH. "Our partnership with GRN adds yet another layer of depth to the excellent care we provide to our community. Montrose Regional Health's core values include always pursuing the best outcomes for patients, making the partnership with GRN the logical next step for the hospital."

Representing millions of patients across the country, GRN focuses on advancing healthcare data technology, clinical research trials, and real-world data science. The strategic alliance of the two organizations will pave the way for continued innovations and care improvements.

"Joining GRN underscores MRH's commitment to continuously exploring improvements in patient care by playing a role in discovering new ways to diagnose and treat diseases," said Shirley Trainor-Thomas, GRN's Chief Administrative Officer and Vice President, Partner Network. "That commitment to innovative care aligns beautifully with GRN's mission of accelerating discoveries and improved overall health of patients."

As GRN's consortium continues to grow, health systems around the country will further strengthen their clinical care with greater research opportunities, tailored therapies and proactive screening protocols. Through the dynamic national database, GRN focuses on advancing healthcare data technology, clinical research trials and real-world data science.

About Guardian Research Network

Guardian Research Network, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is a nationwide research consortium comprised of community healthcare organizations focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures. GRN works with life sciences clients and health system members to increase participation in data-driven clinical trials, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies, and employ real-world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in under-served communities. For more information, visit www.guardianresearch.org .

About Montrose Regional Health

Montrose Regional Health is a 501(c)(3) non-profit healthcare system serving Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison, Delta, Hinsdale and San Juan counties. The hospital offers an extensive range of inpatient & outpatient health care services, including cardiology, oncology, minimally invasive surgery, laboratory, medical imaging/radiology, Mountain View Therapy, Level III Trauma Center, Acute Rehabilitation Unit, Spine & Pain Center, advanced respiratory & pulmonary services, and the family birthing center. The health system has a reputation for acquiring the latest technologies in healthcare, from robotic-assisted surgical services to UVC-disinfection technology. Montrose Regional Health is the second-largest employer in Montrose County, with more than 700 employees and 100 providers who represent 23 medical specialties. With a tagline that reads Caring for you like family, the health system is known for its warm patient care. For more information, visit www.montrosehealth.com .

