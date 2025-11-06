Medicare Expands GLP-1 Coverage as MENU ORDER AI Prepares App Store Debut for the High-Protein / GLP-1 Dining Revolution

As the only health-tech app designed specifically for GLP-1 users who dine out — and for restaurants eager to welcome them back — MENU ORDER AI combines AI-powered menu scanning with real-time nutrition intelligence to help millions "Eat anywhere. Order smarter."

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following news that Medicare will expand coverage for GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, MENU ORDER AI is preparing for its App Store debut—timed perfectly to serve the nation's growing population of GLP-1 users and health-conscious diners.

After months of beta testing and feedback, MENU ORDER AI has undergone imperative and revolutionary changes that make it a next-generation dining companion. Founder and CEO Melissa Butler said the new version delivers faster restaurant suggestions and smarter menu recommendations, helping users instantly discover meals that match their health goals. With these updates complete and App Store approval pending, the app is nearly ready to launch.

"We've built MENU ORDER AI for the real world—for GLP-1 users who still love to dine out and for restaurants that want to welcome them back," said Melissa Butler, Founder & CEO. "Our app isn't about restriction; it's about confidence, freedom, and smarter choices powered by AI."

The app's Smart Menu Engine analyzes real restaurant menus in seconds to reveal GLP-1-friendly, High-protein, Low-carbohydrate, and Low WW point meals. It then suggests subtle "Smart Tweaks"—like skipping the bun, swapping sides, or even keeping the fries—so users can stay on track without sacrificing enjoyment. Integrated with leading restaurants, reservation, and delivery platforms, MENU ORDER AI bridges health-focused diners and restaurants eager to reach them.

MENU ORDER AI is wholly owned by ORDER AI LLC and was founded and created under Butler's direction. Engineering was executed by Weblynx and Muhammad Bilal, who served as paid contractors under her supervision. This collaboration produced a secure, responsive system built for scalability, real-time data, and evolving AI frameworks.

MENU ORDER AI will soon be available on the Apple App Store. Users can join the waitlist now at www.orderappai.com for early access and launch updates.

