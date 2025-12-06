MENU - ORDER AI Announces Global Expansion with New Multilingual Capabilities, Supporting WHO Guidance on Dietary Needs for GLP-1 Users

New multilingual capabilities expand access to real-time GLP-1 dining guidance as WHO highlights the importance of protein-focused nutrition.

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU – ORDER AI, the first real-time GLP-1 dining companion designed to guide users toward High-protein and GLP-1 friendly meal choices, announced that the app now supports a growing international audience with multilingual capabilities. Users can now access MENU – ORDER AI in English, Spanish, French, and Chinese Simplified, with additional languages scheduled for early 2026. The app will also be available in the Google Play Store in early 2026.

This milestone aligns with recent findings from the World Health Organization, which emphasize that GLP-1 users and health-minded individuals must pair medication use with proper nutrition—particularly adequate protein intake—to support long-term metabolic health, muscle preservation, and sustainable results. These findings reinforce exactly what MENU – ORDER AI was built for: empowering people to make informed, healthier decisions anytime they order food.

"Our vision has always been inclusive and global," said Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of MENU – ORDER AI. "People everywhere want personalized support when ordering food, especially as GLP-1 use accelerates worldwide. That is why the basic version remains free for the time being, with paid premium features launching later this month. These include 'Join My Table,' a niche social network within the app that allows users to connect over shared dining goals, and 'Track My Macros,' a dietary tracking component that enables users to scan their plate or log foods for added accountability. The World Health Organization's latest guidance makes it clear that dietary support—particularly around protein—is essential. By offering multiple language options, we're removing barriers and ensuring guided, healthier dining is accessible to everyone."

MENU – ORDER AI is available now in the Apple App Store and will be available in the Google Play Store in early 2026, with continued global expansion planned throughout the year. Future versions of the app will include activity-tracking capabilities, positioning MENU – ORDER AI as the first and only complete, real-time health and fitness app.

