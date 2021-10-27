Medicare Open Enrollment Choices Like the Silver&Fit® Program Offer Affordable Gym Memberships through Medicare Advantage

Other member benefits include: 10 home fitness kits to choose from; healthy aging coaching for nutrition, weight control, exercise, sleep, and stress; a social club network; a Silver&Fit Connected!™ program that helps members monitor their steps and activity via a wearable fitness tracker or a favorite fitness app. Finally, Silver&Fit offers a personalized "Get Started" exercise program that provides members with 21 different 14-day exercise programs.

The Silver&Fit program is one of the nation's leading healthy aging and exercise programs, with a 99 percent participant satisfaction rating.

"With the pandemic, we evolved a range of new, flexible fitness and well-being options for our members who are striving to stay healthy, fit, and connected to their communities," said George DeVries, chairman and CEO of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched the Silver&Fit program in 2007. "As part of our new premium fitness facilities, members who want a more customized workout at a boutique studio can find that in our network. And members who may not be ready to go to a gym or fitness center in-person can stream any of the several thousand most popular online exercise classes currently available. Our members can also enjoy any of our thousands of online workout videos produced by a Fitness Hall-of-Fame Director/Producer especially for Silver&Fit and the older adults we serve."

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 – December 7 and provides Medicare beneficiaries the opportunity to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Additionally, the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, which runs from January 1 – March 31, allows MA members to change their MA plan. For information about whether a specific Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, consumers can contact their health plan, call 1-800-MEDICARE, or view the list of participating Silver&Fit Medicare plans here: View Health Plans.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides no-cost and low-cost fitness and exercise programs for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees (through the Silver&Fit® program) and for commercial health plan members and employer groups (through the Active&Fit®, Active&Fit DirectTM and ExerciseRewardsTM products). The ASH Fitness programs cover more than 5.5 million members. ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit American Specialty Health Incorporated or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies.

