Medicare Star Ratings show 3 out of 4 Aetna Medicare Advantage members enrolled in a 4.5 Star-rated plan or higher

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), announced its Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans have once again received higher-than-average ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the annual Star Ratings, released on October 11. For 2020, Aetna's MAPD plans earned an overall weighted average rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars, with 76 percent (or 1.73 million) of its Medicare members enrolled in plans rated 4.5 stars or higher — the highest percentage among publicly traded companies.*

Also noteworthy, approximately 99 percent of Aetna's Group Medicare Advantage members are enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher, with 96 percent in plans rated 4.5 stars or higher.

"This year's Star Ratings demonstrate that Aetna's approach to growing our Medicare business across the country, while maintaining best-in-class quality, is working," said Christopher Ciano, head of Aetna Medicare. "We saw a record-breaking volume of Aetna members in 4.5-star plans and we earned our first 5-star plan. By focusing on the total health of our members — body, mind and spirit, and working closely with our physician partners and local communities to help our members age and thrive in place, we are transforming the way consumers experience Medicare in America."

Additionally, the SilverScript Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) — the nation's largest PDP with 6 million members — is the only PDP serving over 500,000 members in the industry to achieve 4 out of 5 stars. Through continued focus on medication adherence and strong operational processes, this contract delivers the high quality that our members deserve.

Aetna 5-Star Rated Contracts:

H3597 Aetna Health Inc. (ME HMO)

Aetna 4.5-Star Rated Contracts:

H1609 Aetna Health Inc. (FL/IA HMOs)

H3959 Aetna Health Inc. (PA HMO)

H5521 Aetna Life Insurance Company (AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA, WI, WY PPOs)

H5522 Health Assurance Pennsylvania, Inc. (PA PPO)

H7301 Coventry Health Care of Illinois (IL PPO)

Aetna 4-Star Rated Contracts:

H2663 Coventry Health Care of Missouri , Inc. (AR, IL, KS, MO, OK HMOs)

, Inc. (AR, IL, KS, MO, OK HMOs) H3152 Aetna Health Inc. (NJ HMO)

H5793 Aetna Health Inc. (CT HMO)

R6694 Aetna Life Insurance Company (NJ, OH PPOs)

H7149 Aetna Health Inc. (NE HMO)

CMS' Medicare Star Ratings rank the performance and quality of Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans to help beneficiaries and their families compare plans.

Medicare Advantage plans are rated on how well they perform on five different categories:

Staying healthy

Managing chronic (long-term) conditions

Member experience with the health plan

Member complaints

Health plan customer service

Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans and stand-alone prescription drug plans (PDP) are also rated on how well they perform on three additional categories:

Drug plan customer service

Member experience with drug plan

Drug safety

Aetna Medicare Advantage and SilverScript prescription drug plans are available to Medicare beneficiaries for selection during the Annual Enrollment Period, which starts on October 15, 2019, and runs through December 7, 2019. Enrollment becomes effective on January 1, 2020.

The star ratings are posted at www.medicare.gov. Visit aetnamedicare.com to learn more about Aetna's 2020 Medicare plans or call toll-free at 1-855-335-1407 (TTY: 711). Hours are from 8 AM to 8 PM, local time, seven days a week.

NOTE: Information in this release is based on 2020 star ratings data published by CMS on October 11, 2019, and Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plan enrollment as of September 2019. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*Includes publicly traded companies with over 250,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees.

