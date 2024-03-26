Medicat Awarded TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

EHR Software Provider Serving College Health and Counseling Clinics Reinforces Its Commitment to Security

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat, the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software solutions for colleges and universities across the United States, proudly announces the attainment of the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Level 2 Certification.

The achievement of this certification reaffirms Medicat's dedication to delivering an EHR solution tailored to the security needs of its two dozen college and university clients located in Texas.

TX-RAMP is a cybersecurity framework designed to ensure that cloud computing services used by Texas public entities, such as public schools, meet strict security standards to protect sensitive data.

"Reaching Texas RAMP Level 2 Certification is a significant milestone for Medicat and underscores our longstanding commitment to providing best-in-class EHR solutions to college health and counseling clinics," said Michael Meyers, Director of Information Technology at Medicat. "This achievement reflects our continuous efforts to prioritize data security and uphold the highest standards of excellence in serving our clients."

Medicat empowers institutions to streamline clinical processes, enhance patient care, and improve the student experience. With TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, Medicat further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for colleges and universities seeking a robust, compliant, and secure EHR solution.

To learn more about the certification and Medicat's other commitments to security and compliance

About Medicat

Medicat is the #1 EHR software provider in college health . Student health and counseling clinics use Medicat to support practice management, documentation, workflow automation, and the student experience, enabling providers to do what they do best – keeping students healthy.

