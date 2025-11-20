Medicom Embeds Enterprise Imaging Workflows into the EHR with New SMART on FHIR Applications

EHR-Native Workflows Enable Interoperability and Eliminate Clinical Friction

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicom Technologies, Inc. ( Medicom ), a provider of enterprise imaging interoperability solutions, today announced the extension of its core platform into the Electronic Health Record (EHR) with a suite of SMART on FHIR applications now available in Connection Hub on the Epic Showroom. The new apps place essential tools for managing and exchanging imaging data directly into the clinician's primary workspace, saving them from the daily frustration of switching between systems and helping prevent delays that can impact patient care.

For healthcare providers, this unified approach transforms how they interact with imaging data by ensuring critical imaging studies are accessible, accurate, and actionable within the EHR before a patient's appointment or for ongoing care. By embedding these workflows, the platform provides clinicians with the complete, in-context history they need for faster, more informed decision-making. This improves the efficiency of the entire clinical operation, leading to better patient outcomes while reducing the administrative tasks that contribute to staff burnout.

"Image exchange has long been limited by point solutions that operate outside the clinical workflow," said Michael Rosenberg, CEO of Medicom. "By adopting SMART on FHIR across our applications, we're bringing image exchange directly into the EHR. The technology to move beyond CDs has existed for years, but overcoming change management has been the real challenge. Embedding them within the clinician's workflow, syncing with existing orders, and enhancing patient safety through multipoint matching can finally help health systems achieve a truly integrated platform for image exchange."

Solving healthcare's biggest challenges requires a shared vision between technology innovators and clinical leaders. The new SMART on FHIR applications were developed in partnership with clinical leaders to confirm their readiness for enterprise-scale deployment. The platform is already being adopted by leading health systems, including NYU Langone, to help streamline image exchange and reduce clinical friction.

This integration makes several of Medicom's core platform capabilities, each facilitating numerous clinical and administrative workflows, accessible in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom :

Checkpoint: A comprehensive toolset to import, validate, and reconcile external studies against open orders, ensuring data quality and accelerating intake from referring sites and patient walk-ins.

A comprehensive toolset to import, validate, and reconcile external studies against open orders, ensuring data quality and accelerating intake from referring sites and patient walk-ins. Data Import: A streamlined workflow for staff to ingest imaging studies from physical media like CDs and DVDs, simplifying the intake process for patient walk-ins.

A streamlined workflow for staff to ingest imaging studies from physical media like CDs and DVDs, simplifying the intake process for patient walk-ins. Patient Match: An automated process to identify patients and apply the correct Medical Record Number (MRN) to incoming data, maintaining data integrity and enhancing patient safety.

An automated process to identify patients and apply the correct Medical Record Number (MRN) to incoming data, maintaining data integrity and enhancing patient safety. Patient Upload: A secure application for patient-driven imaging uploads, designed to be embedded directly into an organization's patient portal to streamline intake for second opinions and pre-appointment planning.

A secure application for patient-driven imaging uploads, designed to be embedded directly into an organization's patient portal to streamline intake for second opinions and pre-appointment planning. API Connector: A flexible integration component to power custom workflows, enabling connections with a wide range of third-party systems, applications, and data sources.

A flexible integration component to power custom workflows, enabling connections with a wide range of third-party systems, applications, and data sources. Append: An automated workflow to supplement outgoing imaging sends with relevant EHR data, ensuring providers receive a complete clinical picture and reducing the need for manual follow-up.

Medicom will demonstrate its suite of SMART on FHIR applications at the 2025 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting at the following locations:

Medicom Booth #4355, South Hall, Level 3: For comprehensive demonstrations of the full integration platform for Epic.

For comprehensive demonstrations of the full integration platform for Epic. AWS Booth #4148, South Hall, Level 3: To see how Medicom's cloud-native architecture on AWS enables novel use-cases for managing complex DICOM and FHIR data. Specialized demonstrations of the Checkpoint workflows will be held daily from 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday (11/30), Monday (12/1), and Tuesday (12/2).

To schedule a meeting, please visit https://home.medicom.us/meet-us-at-rsna-2025/ .

ABOUT MEDICOM Medicom provides a modern approach to enterprise imaging interoperability with a federated, peer-to-peer network for medical image and clinical data exchange. The company's technology is used by government entities, academic medical centers, health systems, and life sciences organizations.

Medicom's focus is on addressing data silos to help make clinically relevant data available at the point of care. Through integrations with major EHR and diagnostic imaging systems, Medicom works to solve complex interoperability challenges. Medicom Connect facilitates enterprise imaging exchange for providers and patients, while Medicom Intellect supports secure data collaboration for precision medicine and life sciences research. For more information, visit www.medicom.us.

